Ula partners with ITILITE for corporate expense mobility across teams

Auro Sen, Head of Finance at Ula says, "We're looking forward to expanding our teams across Indonesia, Singapore and India. Handling employees' finances across countries is cumbersome especially in a company which is at its prime and looking to recruit new talent every day. With ITILITE's technology, we are excited to elevate our internal team's experiences and boost employee engagement."

Ula is a B2B marketplace that helps boost business of small retailers in Indonesia by providing them with competitive pricing, wide and accessible variety and favourable payment terms, all at the push of a button. The e-commerce marketplace has successfully deployed the ITILITE platform to transform their company's end-to-end spend management, resulting in faster reimbursement cycles while increasing transparency within the system. With employees filing expenses online, their finance team no longer spends hours micro-managing employee receipts.

Anish Khadiya, CBO, ITILITE, said, "We have been helping over 300 businesses globally to manage teams in different geographies in a hassle-free, efficient way. With ITILITE, they can focus on accelerating their growth, instead of managing the process. We are excited to contribute to Ula's journey of growth by bringing their expense management process on the web."

With ITILITE's trusted AI enabled application, Ula is aiming towards a digital transformation and exceeding employee expectations. ITILITE boasts of a long list of happy clients such as Puma, Byju's, Jockey and more.

About ITILITE: Founded in 2017, ITILITE is the world's only truly integrated business travel and expense management platform. ITILITE empowers organizations with AI/ML driven insights to make business decisions paired with a flexible application to manage business travel end to end. Through a unique savings-led employee incentives program, it helps companies reduce their travel spend by up to 30%.

About Ula:

Ula is a horizontal multi-category wholesale e-commerce marketplace that combines the technology, tools and skills of modern retail with the lean cost structure of traditional micro-retail - bringing the best in selection, prices and working capital to small store owners to increase their overall income. Launched in January 2020, Ula currently partners with over 70,000 store owners in Indonesia. For more information, visit ula.app.

