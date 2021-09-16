UL To Open Expanded Laboratory in Italy to Help Advance EMC and Wireless Innovation

"We are thrilled to be a part of southern Europe's innovation ecosystem," said Morten Claudi Lassen, regional vice president for UL in Europe. "We apply science and objective authority to solve critical safety and security challenges for our customers by helping them develop and market connected products and innovations that are safer and more secure. The expanded facility equips us to better support customers in Europe and to fast-track their project fulfillment, ultimately allowing them to quickly grow and thrive."

UL's EMC-Wireless laboratory expansion will allow for an increase in testing capabilities for wireless professional appliances, connected industrial devices as well as connected consumer medical and in vitro diagnostic devices. It will also increase testing capacity and speed, thanks to multiple equipment and facility upgrades. UL's Carugate facility will provide support for southern European manufacturers with connected-product challenges by offering comprehensive and customizable solutions that will simplify the testing and certification process with UL's state-of-the-art, customizable test chambers and equipment. The expanded laboratory will provide enhanced capacity and streamlined processes, all to help expedite market access and quality. With the expansion, the Carugate facility will span a total of 800 square meters, allowing UL to service a more diverse range of products.

"Our laboratory for testing lighting, appliances, HVAC and gas products and equipment opened in Carugate in 2018 and has served as a hub for the European market," said Francesco Marenoni, sales director for UL in Europe. "With the increased demand for EMC and wireless testing, we are responding to customer needs and expanding our existing campus in Carugate."

Learn more about UL's expanded Carugate laboratory.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

ULNews@UL.com

+1.847.664.8425

Mariateresa Faregna

BPRESS

mariateresaf@bpress.it

P: +39 02 72585.583

M: +39 3484954601; +39 335 5701336

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627942/UL_Carugate_Laboratory.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ul.com



SOURCE UL