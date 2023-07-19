UL 360 Software Earns Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange Certification, Meets European Automotive Industry Requirements

Achieving this certification empowers European automotive original equipment manufacturers and suppliers to utilize UL 360 software for environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainability and supply chain reporting.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its UL 360 software achieved Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) certification, demonstrating that it meets European automotive industry information security management requirements to a defined level. With TISAX certification, European automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and their suppliers can utilize UL 360 software for sustainability, supply chain and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

Developed by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, or Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), and managed by the European Network Exchange Association, TISAX is an assessment and exchange program that assesses enterprises' information security to a defined level. TISAX is widely accepted and utilized by the European automotive industry to confirm the maturity of information security management of another company.

Through an assessment, UL 360 demonstrated information security management to a defined level according to the VDA Information Security Assessment requirements. The assessment verified that the cybersecurity management system developed for UL 360 incorporates regular testing, monitoring and maintenance of the entire system.

"Companies worldwide have used UL 360 software to collect, manage and report sustainability, environmental, social and governance and supply chain data for over 20 years. With TISAX certification, UL 360 software can now help the European automotive industry to meet ever-evolving stakeholder demands," said Clayton Sanderson, senior operations manager, Asset and Sustainability Performance, UL Solutions. "We are particularly pleased that UL 360 software achieved certification without major or minor non-conformities."

UL 360 software features dedicated modules such as ESG disclosures, scope 3 emissions, and properties to streamline data transfer and collection. UL 360 software was designed to streamline data management and has been tested by the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute to confirm a high level of data quality. The scope 3 emissions data collection and reporting capability offer carbon management software solutions available with proven system performance, supported by advisory and informed by carbon verification.

UL Solutions has been recognized as a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software 2022 and featured in the Gartner 2022 Chief Financial Officer Market Guide for Financial ESG Disclosure Reporting Software.

