UK's undiscovered inventors could be the secret weapon in tackling the climate crisis, as the Royal Academy of Engineering teams up with Deborah Meaden to unleash "Everyday Engineers"

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is being asked to release their "inner engineer" by submitting ideas and creations that aim to make daily life more sustainable in the "Everyday Engineering" competition. The competition launches as data, analysed by the Royal Academy of Engineering (the Academy), shows a trend for sustainable home inventions is gripping the UK, as Brits take sustainability and tackling the cost-of-living-crisis into their own hands.

Seeing the nation embrace its inventive side, with 44% millennials (increasing to 51% for Gen Z) now describing themselves as creative individuals, will be welcome news to the UK's engineering community, amidst concerns around the perception of engineering preventing young people from considering a career in the profession.[1]

The number of TikTok videos in the UK with the hashtag "#sustainableliving" has increased by 190% in the last year, coinciding with a boom in influencers promoting inventions which make everyday life more sustainable.[2] This includes TikTok sensation James Stewart, a sustainable living content creator who has seen his follower count grow to over 17,000 in the six months he's been on the platform.[3]

That's why this National Engineering Day (Wednesday 1 November 2023), the Royal Academy of Engineering will announce the winner of its "Everyday Engineering" competition, with a public vote on social media deciding the best invention. The lucky winner will have the opportunity to meet Deborah Meaden and get her advice on their idea, as well as an award from the Royal Academy of Engineering and a mentoring session from its Enterprise Hub.

Dragons' Den Investor, Deborah Meaden, said: "Sustainable inventions and the businesses that come out of them will be the key to meeting the UK's net zero goals and tackling climate change. These inventions would not be possible without the engineers who create them. From a revolutionary new type of car battery made in a shed to a home-compostable alternative to plastic film created in a kitchen, I passionately believe everyone has the capability to think like an engineer and create something that positively impacts both people and planet."

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: "We're delighted to have Deborah Meaden involved with National Engineering Day. Her passion and dedication to sustainability are an inspiration to entrepreneurs across the UK, and we hope her commitment to innovation will help stimulate a new generation of creators.

"I look forward to seeing the nation's ideas for sustainable inventions and to discovering everyday engineers across the country. Ideas to create a more sustainable everyday can come from anyone, and this competition is a fantastic way to celebrate the varying skillsets that our industry requires."

Find out more about National Engineering Day here and the "Everyday Engineering" competition here.

SOURCE Royal Academy of Engineering