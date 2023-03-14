UK's EVC appoints Anne Currell as Company Chairperson

Appointment follows successful investment of up to £165m as EVC looks to roll out c.100,000 electric vehicle charge points nationally

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVC, the UK-based EV charge point operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Currell to its Board as the Company's new Chairperson.

Anne is currently a Director in the London residential development team focusing on business development in east London at Savills. Anne was also the Founder and CEO of The Currell Group, which she grew in to one of the most established independently-owned London property services firms before it was acquired by Savills in 2018.

With over 30 years' experience across commercial and residential property, Anne will bring considerable expertise to EVC, as the Company looks to accelerate its ambition to deliver up to 100,000 EV charge points across the UK by 2027 and secure portfolio opportunities with larger landlords.

Anne's appointment follows the announcement that EVC has secured up to £165m in investment from Denham Sustainable Infrastructure.

EVC's mission is to 'Make the EV switch simple', providing crucial infrastructure to meet pent-up demand. The Company works with landlords across the UK to provide convenient, practical and reliable 'destination' charging options for its growing customer base. EVC funds and installs EV charge points, under long-term lease agreements, at 'destinations'. These include hospitality, leisure and retail venues, workplaces and multi-dwelling residential units. Through boosting destination EV charging infrastructure, EVC aims to eliminate the so-called 'range anxiety' experienced by EV drivers concerned about finding reliable charge points.

EVC's fully funded solutions aim to meet the demands of landlords and EV drivers, by providing innovative and scalable charging infrastructure alongside charging management software. This includes managing any planning requirements, undertaking the installation and maintenance of each charger. For the new build sector and landlords who want to invest their own capital, EVC offers bespoke Managed Service solutions, whereby EVC undertakes the installation and operation of the EV charger on the landlord's behalf to meet planning requirements and companies' net zero ambitions.

Anne Currell, Chairperson of EVC, said: "I am very excited to be joining EVC, a Company that is at the forefront of leading the UK's EV charging infrastructure revolution, which will be critical for the societal shift to EVs and to achieve the UK's net zero goals. EVC has a leading management team in place with an excellent track-record and I look forward to playing a leading role in the next stage of growth for EVC as it delivers convenient and easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure across the UK."

Nick Ballamy, CEO of EVC, said: "We are delighted to announce Anne as the Chairperson of EVC. This represents another significant milestone in our strong growth trajectory, having recently announced a £165 million commitment from Denham Sustainable Infrastructure. She brings a wealth of experience within a number of our key markets, which will be invaluable as we look to deliver on our ambition of 100,000 EV charge points across the UK by 2027."

About EVC

EVC installs fully funded EV charging points to the destination, residential, commercial and workplace sectors. EVC is striving to fill the gap left by the lack of EV charging infrastructure across the UK, giving individuals and businesses the confidence to make the switch to electric and enabling the government to reach their Net Zero goals. EVC was founded in early 2020 by CEO Nick Ballamy and Oasthouse Ventures with the aim of 'Making the EV Switch simple'.

Through the provision of charging facilities for customers, staff and residents, EVC gives businesses and landlords across the UK the opportunity to join the EV revolution. EVC aims to bring convenience to EV drivers, providing destinations with scalable EV charging infrastructure supplied by renewable energy, to meet today's needs while futureproofing to meet demand in the years ahead.

