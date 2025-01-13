Ukraine House Davos Opens from Jan 20-23, 2025: Showcasing Ukraine's Strength, Resilience and Abundant Investment Opportunities

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- . We are delighted to announce that Ukraine House Davos returns in 2025 to shine a spotlight on the continuing indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people and the significant benefits to the world of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Ukraine.

Recognized last year as Best Pavilion by POLITICO in its Davos Awards, Ukraine House Davos returns to Promenade 59 from January 20th to the 23rd, igniting conversations centered on heroism, security, defense, energy, rare earth minerals, war risk insurance, releasing frozen assets, economic resilience and investment opportunities, including preparing for the $1 trillion future rebuild, and much more.

A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, ensuring its sovereignty and democratic future allied firmly with the West, is key to global security, stability and prosperity. Ukraine House Davos will be the authoritative platform for those looking to forge global partnerships with Ukraine, offering expert insight and dialogue on current events in-country and opportunities offered.

"Ukraine House Davos will serve as a convener for business leaders, policymakers, thought leaders and journalists, committed to strengthening international support for Ukraine in its fight against tyranny and aggression, and for its freedom and democracy", said Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director, Ukraine House Davos.

She continued: "As Ukraine looks towards its post-war future, bountiful opportunities exist for foreign investment, boosting prosperity and security for all. Ukraine has natural resources worth $26 trillion, equivalent to the mineral wealth of Canada or Australia, more uranium than any country in Europe, the second largest natural gas reserves in Europe, approximately 20,000 mineral deposits and some of the largest reserves of 117 of the 120 most widely used minerals.

Ukraine House Davos will showcase the wealth of opportunities that Ukraine offers its global partners, worth trillions of dollars of investment in the coming years. For the seventh consecutive year, we remain committed to sharing Ukraine's story and working together to ensure a brighter future for the nation and the world. We look forward to welcoming you to Ukraine House Davos in 2025."

The full list of events and registration can be found at www.ukrainehousedavos.com .

For the third year in a row, Promenade 59 has become a joint space for Ukraine House Davos and the "Your Country First – Win With Us" project, which is organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation and PinchukArtCentre in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine. "Your Country First – Win With Us" combines an ongoing discussion program with an exhibition by leading Ukrainian and international artists that provides emotional urgency.

Ukraine House Davos is co-organized by UMAEF, Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital.

The Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is comprised of: Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, UMAEF; Svitlana Grytsenko, Member of the Board, Victor Pinchuk Foundation; and Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital, and led by Executive Director, Ulyana Khromyak.

Ukraine House Davos is made possible this year thanks to our generous sponsors, most notably our Gold Sponsors the Temerty Foundation and Interpipe, our Panel Sponsors Marsh McLennan and BGV Group Management, as well as Networking Sponsors Kernel and Kyiv School of Economics.

Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on Monday, January 20th at 4pm CET through 9pm CET on Thursday, January 23rd on Promenade 59. Our first panel will be on US and Ukraine aligned interests, followed by livestreaming the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from Washington D.C.

