Ukraine and Brazil Dominate at 2023 Davos Communications Awards

Top PR leaders and companies globally were recognized in 32 categories during a prestigious online ceremony

DAVOS, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Davos Communications Awards recognized a significant number of Ukrainian and Brazilian remarkable accomplishments in the field of communications. Organized by the World Communications Forum Association, the annual awards celebrated outstanding achievements in public relations and communications globally during a prestigious online ceremony. This year's competition attracted 95 entries from 20 countries, with a diverse range of participants, including PR professionals, agencies, in-house teams, and organizations spanning all continents and sectors. Notably, Ukrainian and Brazilian PR achievements shone brightly across several categories, emphasizing their global leadership and innovation. All winners are listed at www.davosawards.com.

2023 Davos Communications Awards: Winners Maxim Behar, President of World Communications Forum Association

Entries were received in 32 categories from Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Hungary, India, Lithuania, Malaysia, Romania, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Maxim Behar, President of the World Communications Forum Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse and impactful work showcased at the Awards: "These awards represent a global celebration of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the field of public relations and communications. The impressive entries from around the world highlight the evolving landscape of our industry and the crucial role it plays in shaping narratives and fostering connections across borders."

"This year's entries have truly set a remarkable standard, offering nothing but excellence in the field of communications. We've witnessed campaigns that not only met but exceeded industry benchmarks, demonstrating a keen understanding of the ever-changing communications landscape", said the Jury Chair Arun Sudhaman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media.

The ceremony began with the announcement of winners in four special categories, reflecting the most interest and high-volume quality entries, with three winners in each category – gold, silver, and bronze.

Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

Gold Winner: Viroslava Novosylna, CEO & Founder, SLOVA Tech PR

Silver Winner: Chhavi Lekha, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Brand Reputation, IndiGo

Bronze Winner: Ana María Campos, Communications Leader, Latam Intersect PR for Peru / Latin America

PR Consultancy of the Year

Gold Winner: Latam Intersect PR

Silver Winner: Djembe Consultants

Bronze Winner: 4CO

Digital Agency of the Year

Gold Winner: Kyiv City Council

Silver Winner: DOST Digital Innovations Center

Bronze Winner: Sherlock Communications

Excellence in Communications Response to Russia's Invasion

Gold Winner: Kyiv City Council

Silver Winner: Nova Post

Bronze Winner: PR Army

In addition to these special categories, 28 other categories recognized outstanding entries, including new categories focusing on current industry trends and digital innovations.

B2B Communications Campaign

Winner: Effectivo Communications Ltd.

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Winner: Sherlock Communications

Best Corporate Affairs

Winner: ELES

Best Crisis Communications Leader

Winner: Katja Fašink, Chief Communications Officer, ELES

Best CSR or ESG

Winner: PRAIS Corporate Communications

Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

Winner: RADA Public Relations

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Winner: KWT Global

Best Internal Communications Campaign

Winner: Nova Post

Best Lifestyle Campaign

Winner: Effectivo Communications Ltd.

Best Marketing Communications Campaign

Winner: Bombela Concession Company

Best Public Relations Campaign

Winner: Nova Post

Best Use of Brand

Winner: DTEK Renewables

Best use of SEO

Winner: Sherlock Communications

Communications in the Age of Crypto

Winner: WhiteBIT / Gagarin Show

Employer Branding Campaign

Winner: 4CO

Engage for Change Campaign

Winner: Menasse & Menasse-Eibensteiner Kommunikation

Global Communication Campaign

Winner: bzBee Consult Sdn bhd

Health & Wellness Campaign

Winner: PRAIS Corporate Communications

Inclusive Marketing Campaign

Winner: Marco Agency

In-house Team of the Year

Winner: Aditya Birla Group

Instagram Campaign

Winner: BGI Genomics Co., Ltd

Metaverse & VR Project

Winner: Latam Intersect PR

Outstanding Freelancer of the Year

Winner: Catherine Fisette, Founder & Principal, Les Incorrigibles

PR Rising Star

Winner: Lívia Gammardella, Digital Planning and Strategy Coordinator, Latam Intersect PR

PR Silver Star

Winner: Didier Lagae, CEO & Founder, MARCO Agency

Special Event

Winner: DTEK Renewables

TikTok Campaign

Winner: KWT Global

Viral Post of the Year

Winner: Nova Post

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Arun Sudhaman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief at PRovoke Media, who revealed the winners. The creative efforts of PR experts and professional teams all over the world were evaluated by 14 expert judges – PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North America and Latin America.

Partners of the Awards were PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and O'Dwyer's Public Relations News.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming projects – the Davos Communications Summit 2024 in April and the new monthly WCFA PR Master Classes and Webinars, which will be announced soon on www.wcfaglobal.com

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com

About Davos Communications Awards:

The annual Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300285/2023_Davos_Communications_Awards.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300286/Maxim_Behar.jpg