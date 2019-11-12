UK universities move from Blackboard to Canvas to power more connected learning

Canvas to power digital transformation strategies

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE:INST) today announced that three leading UK universities, Swansea University, The University of Liverpool, and Newcastle University, have all selected Instructure's Canvas Learning Management Platform to support their ambitious digital transformation strategies.

Instructure is partnering with an increasing number of UK institutions to streamline their digital tools and content and create a more collaborative and engaging learning experience. Unlike on-premise tools, Canvas provides an intuitive and cloud-based platform which is easy to implement and adopt, and adapt to meet universities' changing needs.

Stuart Edwards, Dean of Taught Programmes (Science, Agriculture and Engineering) and Canvas Academic Project Sponsor at the University of Newcastle said "Moving to Canvas has been heavily influenced by our colleagues and students and this presents exciting new opportunities that align with the University's Vision and Strategy and the Technology Enhanced Learning strand of the Education Strategy."

Simon Thomson, Director for Innovation in Education at the University of Liverpool comments: "Moving to Canvas provides us with an opportunity to empower our programme teams to deliver rich, blended learning experiences for our students in an increasingly digitally accessible world, while also enabling us to innovate current teaching practice, extend the digital capabilities of our staff, and boost student digital fluency."

Mike Day, Swansea University's chief digital officer, said: "We put prospective students and our academic staff at the front of our procurement exercise and Canvas was their clear choice for our future learning environment, which is at the heart of our digital strategy."

Canvas also promises to help faculty communicate and collaborate with partner universities: sharing best practice and resources and fuelling teaching excellence.

"The edtech market is moving quickly," comments Kenny Nicholl, General Manager, EMEA, Instructure. "Today organisations like Instructure are introducing a more flexible, reliable, scalable and user friendly alternative to traditional systems - which better meet institutions' and users' changing objectives and needs. We are looking forward to partnering with these forward-looking institutions to meet their long-term digital goals."

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Emma Ferns

Instructure

eferns@instructure.com

Emily Goodbrand Dillon

Third City

emily@thirdcity.co.uk

S: 020 3657 9773

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/176684/instructure_logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.instructure.com/



SOURCE Instructure