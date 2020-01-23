UK's top restaurant industry leaders to speak at the inaugural QSR Media UK Centegra Conference & Awards in London

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of Britain's QSR and fast casual restaurant industry are set come together at the inaugural QSR Media UK Conference & Awards for a special day full of cross-learning opportunities and a bespoke range of speaking sessions and panels.

Taking place at The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London on April 22, 2020, the conference will be full of unparalleled networking opportunities for participants in this dynamic industry.



Confirmed speakers and panelists include Subway's UK & Ireland country director, Colin Hughes; Taco Bell's general manager for Europe, Jorge Torres; Pizza Hut's UK managing director, Neil Manhas and Patisserie Valerie's managing director, Paolo Peretti.Subject-matter experts joining the whole-day event also include The NPD Group's insights director, Dominic Allport; Simon-Kucher & Partners' senior director, Rosalind Hunter and Food Futures Insights' director, Gavin Rothwell.

Notable sessions during the event include a panel discussion with the country's top third-party delivery companies, people and culture and unique case study presentations.



Coinciding with the conference is its awards programme, honouring the UK's best practices and innovations over the past 12 months.



About the QSR Media UK Centegra Conference & Awards

The QSR Media UK Centegra Conference & Awards is the inaugural c-suite event in the UK wholly dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant industry.



The event is also a sister programme of the Sydney-based QSR Media Conference & Awards and QSR Media Asia Conference & Awards, both established as the biggest and best events for quick service and fast casual restaurant operators in Australia and Asia, respectively.



About QSR Media

QSR Media is a news and research portal dedicated to the quick service and fast casual restaurant sectors. We provide a mix of news, exclusive research, and interviews to those in the industry, covering Australia, Asia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact: QSR Media Events Team

+65 3158 1386

conferences@charltonmediamail.com

Related Links

https://qsrmedia.co.uk



SOURCE QSR Media