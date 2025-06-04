UK Rap Icon JME Teams Up with NEW Fintech platform Strade Base to Launch a New Era in Music Investment

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strade Base is a pioneering platform at the intersection of fintech and music, revolutionising how artists, fans, and investors engage with streaming royalties.

UK Grime icon JME is the first artist to launch on Strade Base and within seconds of dropping, fans snapped up his offer of 100 shares to his track Integrity for £1 a share to celebrate the song's 10 year anniversary.

At its core, Strade Base is about empowerment—giving artists greater control over their earnings, while inviting fans and supporters to participate directly in their success.

While similar concepts have been teased by global music moguls like Jay Z, Strade Base proudly leads the charge from the UK, bringing innovation and opportunity to the forefront of our homegrown music scene. Jay Z's platform with Musicow received lots of hype earlier this year but doesn't appear to have actually made it to market.

The team behind the platform include entrepreneur Dwight Okechukwu- British Grime royalty Skepta's business partner, and UK grime icon JME as an advisor.

While fractional ownership is not a new concept, Strade Base is the first to offer it in an accessible, user-friendly format tailored for everyday fans, where the music artist is directly in control- not the labels.

Unlike traditional distribution model Strade Base provides artists with a new way to monetise their catalogue—immediately and transparently—while fostering a direct and meaningful connection with their audience. Each purchase comes with a digital, tradable 'card' representing royalty ownership, and users can trade these cards within the community, much like collectible items. Cards can be physical or virtual and may include unique artist rewards like concert access or exclusive merchandise, deepening fan engagement and support.

With over £3 million in investment and 3.5 years in development, Strade Base is built on passion and purpose.

For advisor and first artist on the platform JME, this isn't just about innovation—it's about justice. He is passionate about returning ownership to the hands of creators and sees Strade Base as a lifeline for emerging artists. With traditional industry models often delaying earnings for years, many talented musicians are forced to abandon their dreams or fall into debt. Strade Base offers a real alternative: a platform where new artists can share music and begin earning from day one.

JME is of course brother of famed MC, Skepta and between them and their record label 'Boy Better Know', they steered grime's second wave, helping to build the success of British rap. They have played huge stages at Glastonbury and Wireless and are legends in the British grime and rap scene.

Strade Base will be announcing big artist drops monthly.