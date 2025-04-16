UK Gold Price Hits Historic £2500 All-Time High

- as gold also smashes through $3300, Solomon Global reports an 84% increase in sales -

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The price of gold has climbed to its highest level ever recorded in sterling, appreciating 23% in just six months while also reaching another all-time high in USD.

In tandem, UK bullion supplier Solomon Global reports gold sales up 93% in March 2025 versus March 2024, with revenue from bullion climbing 84% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The supplier of certified gold and silver bars and coins has witnessed an influx of first-time gold investors and collectors and an uptick in existing clients expanding their portfolios in the last 12 months.

Rather than deterring investors, gold's record price appears to be fuelling demand, driven by the precious metal's safe-haven appeal amid unrelenting global economic and geopolitical turmoil, central bank buying and recently raised price forecasts from financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, ANZ and UBS. In particular, the firm has seen a significant rise in demand for the Queen's Beasts Completer coins as a certified gold option. These CGT-exempt coins are proving especially popular among seasoned investors aiming to complete their Queen's Beast collections while attracting newcomers who view them as an accessible and reputable entry point into the certified market.

"Gold is more than a short-term investment; it is a proven store of value with enduring appeal," said Paul Williams, MD at Solomon Global. "We're seeing continued growth in demand as investors, from novices to veterans, turn to gold as a hedge against inflation, a safeguard in unpredictable markets, and a way to diversify portfolios. Like central banks, our clients value gold for its stability and resilience in a volatile world."

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024 and won 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

i Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

