UK Foreign Aid Budget Cuts: Unimed Founder Discusses the Impact on the Nation and the World

LEICESTER, England, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, the UK Government confirmed a substantial cut to foreign aid spending, reducing its annual budget from 0,7% of gross national income to 0,5%, which represents a decrease in spending of £4bn-£5bn per year.

Here, Shameet Thakkar, managing director of healthcare product supplier organisation Unimed Procurement Services, discusses the consequences of these cuts for charities, countries worldwide and the UK itself.

As a direct result of the cuts, experts have estimated that, between 2021 and 2022, around 5.3 million women and girls would stop receiving support with modern family planning methods and a staggering 11.6 million individuals would no longer be reached with nutrition-related aid.

Moreover, critical projects such as The Global Polio Eradication Initiative and UNAIDS' HIV prevention and treatment programme received reductions in funding of 95% and 80% respectively, causing evident setbacks in these aid organisations' missions.

The UK Government has stated that the economic pressures of Covid-19 are to blame. This begs the question: is the UK's budget being distributed in the best possible way?

Considered first for general attractiveness and second for trust within the G20 , the UK holds a considerable position of influence within the world. The 0,7% promise was one that symbolised trust, and not renewing this commitment is likely to cause a significant loss of soft power for the UK, transforming its image in the eyes of the world.

Given the threats introduced by the spending cuts, how can we look into bettering the system and doing more for the nation and the world long-term?

Looking at the big picture involves using budget effectively, and while reviewing structures at a higher level is fundamental, change can start on a much smaller scale, too.

This involves relying on organisations whose work can complement a well-structured foreign aid model and who are able to efficiently work with foreign countries. Awarding healthcare solutions contracts to these organisations equips them with the tools they need to foster growth for the UK, benefiting its economy and promoting its development.

Ultimately, the focus should be on building resilient healthcare services and infrastructures, in order to be prepared to react in the event of humanitarian crises.

For more information on the role that healthcare products providers can play in the field of foreign aid, get in touch with Unimed Procurement Services.

