UK Data Center Market to Attract Investment of $10.18 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK data center market will grow at a CAGR of 2.57% during 2022-2028.

United Kingdom Data Center Market Report by Arizton

The UK holds a prominent position in Western Europe as a significant contributor to data center investments, with Germany and Ireland closely behind. The growth of the data center market in the region is propelled by factors such as government initiatives focused on digitalization, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, big data, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as the need for enhanced connectivity. The UK's strategic location makes it a crucial hub for submarine cables connecting North America and Europe. This aspect is a major incentive for colocation operators to invest in or expand existing facilities. To address and alleviate the power crisis in West London, the Greater London Authority announced in August 2022 its plans to revamp the data center development application process, introducing improved electricity management regulations.

UK Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 10.18 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 940 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 192 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 2.75 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 4.96 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle are some of the global cloud service providers operating across the UK. Some of them are investing in expanding their presence across the country. For instance, AWS invests in two data center facilities in Swindon and Dicot. Further, the UK data center market is connected to several major markets, with around 56 submarine cables. 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea are three upcoming submarine cables connecting the UK to major markets worldwide.

The UK government has set targets to achieve carbon neutrality goals by 2050. For instance, the Greater Manchester administration has set its target for city development as carbon-neutral by 2038, ensuring a low-carbon future. Moreover, as a part of sustainability initiatives, many private and public organizations are investing in adopting renewable energy for their operations and achieving carbon neutrality goals. For instance, Vodafone signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in February 2023 with ten renewable energy plant sites in the UK for the next ten years.

Investment Opportunities in the UK Data Center Market

In 2022, Global Technical Realty announced the construction of its first data center campus in the UK, with a power capacity of around 40 MW. The campus has three 13.5 MW data center facilities.

In April 2022 , Stratus DC Management planned to develop an 18 MW brownfield data center at Belvedere, Southeast London, UK .

, Stratus DC Management planned to develop an 18 MW brownfield data center at Belvedere, . Zero One announced to development of its custom build data centers in Manchester , with 12 MW of power capacity.

, with 12 MW of power capacity. Digital Reef plans to develop the 'European largest data center' east of Havering, UK. The campus consists of ten 50 MW and five 20 MW units.

In September 2022 , Datum Datacenters acquired Teledata, a colocation data center provider in the UK.

, Datum Datacenters acquired Teledata, a colocation data center provider in the UK. In August 2022 , an Australia -based asset management firm, Macquarie Asset Management, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres' UK unit VIRTUS Data Centres.

, an -based asset management firm, Macquarie Asset Management, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres' UK unit VIRTUS Data Centres. In July 2022 , Redcentric, a UK-based managed service provider, announced the acquisition of a colocation service provider - 4D Data Centres.

, Redcentric, a UK-based managed service provider, announced the acquisition of a colocation service provider - 4D Data Centres. In June 2022 , Green Mountain acquired Infinity SDC's data center facility in Romford , London .

, Green Mountain acquired Infinity SDC's data center facility in , . In January 2022 , Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of a data center facility in London with an area of around 94,000 square feet.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK

Facilities Covered (Existing): 197



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30



Coverage: 30+ Counties



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UK

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market



Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UK market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Greater London



Other Counties

