U.K. Charities and Universities Select Blackbaud Software to Maximise Impact

With Recent Enhancements for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and Blackbaud Grantmaking™, Organisations Can Raise More Funds and Drive More Impact

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is helping U.K. customers maximise their impact with technology innovations that enable charities and universities to raise more funds and streamline their operations.

Blackbaud's recently announced enhancements for its flagship fundraising product Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® illustrate the cutting-edge technology available to help fundraisers engage donors, save time, and deliver remarkable outcomes for their organisations. New features that will be available to all users at no extra cost, include:

Powerful new fundraising AI

A streamlined Raiser's Edge NXT user experience

Personalised productivity dashboards

Top-performing donation forms

In addition, new capabilities are being rolled out for Blackbaud Grantmaking™, including a new applicant-centric portal. This portal allows grant applicants to view and edit applications across funders that use Blackbaud Grantmaking. The submission process has been streamlined with features that enhance communication, enabling both grantmakers and applicants to save time. In addition, new AI features allow users to translate application forms to over 25 languages, including French, Spanish, Welsh and more, which will help reduce barriers to funding and increase accessibility.

Enabling Impact

Charities and organisations across the U.K. and around the world are leveraging Blackbaud software to increase their impact and achieve their missions.

Martlets provides round-the-clock hospice care and essential services to people who are terminally ill in Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, and surrounding areas. Donations that used to require five to six processing steps with the hospice's previous technology now can be processed in batches with a single click with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT for fundraising and Blackbaud Merchant Services for payment processing. "I love Raiser's Edge NXT and the way it has transformed our workings," said Claire Docteur, Donations Processing and Data Officer.

Oxford Brookes University, set in a historic student city, is one of the UK's leading modern universities and is amongst the world's top universities in 21 subject areas. To fully engage the university's community of graduates across the world, their alumni relations team realised they needed to streamline how they capture, store, and apply alumni information by modernising their database and reimagining their processes. The university adapted their use of Raiser's Edge NXT to leverage the system's purpose-built modern capabilities. "We've really streamlined our processes and realised a lot of information we were capturing wasn't serving us or our objectives," said Anne Cossutta, Senior Alumni Manager. "Now, we have data that's easily accessible that we actually need."

The British Film Institute (BFI) is a government-supported charity that administers grants worth tens of millions of pounds for film production, distribution, education, audience development, and marketing intelligence and research. In 2023-24, BFI distributed £43 million in grants to support film and moving image activity across the UK. "We couldn't deliver our grants program without Blackbaud Grantmaking working as well as it does," said Paul Richardson, Head of Counter Fraud, Scrutiny and Risk for BFI. "It is absolutely a key, essential part of our grantmaking."

Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) pursues a multi-faceted mission to care for older age veterans, improve relationships within naval families, assist those in time of need, help sailors and marines transition into civilian life, and improve morale of those serving and deployed. By switching their CRM database to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and creatively collaborating with Blackbaud specialists, RNRMC is advancing fundraising growth needed to achieve "a world in which UK sailors, marines, and their families are valued and supported, for life." Now, four years later, they are bolstering their capacity to support the UK's naval community through an even deeper partnership with Blackbaud's teams for customer success, professional services, and training.

Other organisations that have recently chosen Blackbaud solutions include:

BeyondAutism

Smart Works Charity

The Japan Society

The Myalgic Encephalopathy Association

The Royal NAAFI

CIOF Annual Convention

This week, Blackbaud will be a sponsor of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising (CIOF)'s annual convention, taking place in London July 3-4, 2024. At the fundraising convention, Blackbaud will lead a workshop entitled "Maximising Your Fundraising with Technology: Why Creating a Failure-Friendly Culture is Key to Innovation" and will also be sharing a new eBook, "The Importance of Charity Fundraising Technology."

"We are excited to interface with customers and those interested in learning more about Blackbaud solutions at the CIOF convention this week," said Dan Keyworth, Vice President and Managing Director, Customer Success, Blackbaud. "With our recent advancements to Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Grantmaking, and other technological innovations, charities and universities across the U.K. and around the world can implement the best solutions to meet their goals. As a leading software provider, we're committed to helping these organisations improve their fundraising and engagement, and increase efficiency, so that they can remain focused on their mission."

To learn more about Blackbaud at the CIOF convention, stop by stand 9 in the expo hall, or attend Blackbaud's workshop on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 10:45 AM BST.

About Blackbaud

