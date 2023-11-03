UK-based Global Education Holdings acquires Schiller International University

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based educational group Global Education Holdings (GEDU) has acquired the Schiller International University of USA. Schiller is the first American University with multiple campuses in Europe. With this acquisition, GEDU has expanded to the US market, emboldening its global footprints.

GEDU acquires Schiller International University (PRNewsfoto/Global Education Holdings)

Announcing the acquisition, Chief Executive Officer of GEDU, Dr Vishwajeet Rana, said, "Schiller International University has a great history of creating value through its presence on two continents across the Atlantic. Since we are committed to widening the access to education, having Schiller in our fold will help us extend the same international experience and global perspective to students in newer geographies."

Founded in 1964, Schiller has campuses in Tampa (Florida), Madrid (Spain), Paris (France), and Heidelberg (Germany), and students can avail of the intercampus transfer facility to get a rich international experience. They also have the flexibility to switch between online and physical campuses.

The university offers UG, PG and other higher-level qualifications predominantly in International Relations and Diplomacy, Business and Economics, Sustainability, and Tech and Data. Students at Schiller can also earn dual degrees (American and European) through an exclusive partnership with the University of Roehampton.

Its unique Challenge-Based Learning helps students acquire knowledge and competencies through solving a real-world challenge. It incorporates teamwork, research, consultation, and presentation aptitudes required for today's skilled professionals.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities, including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Contact: Vanita Kerai | Chief Marketing Officer | GEDU

Email: vkerai@gedu.global | Phone: +44 (0)204 551 3640 | Website: gedu.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266339/Global_Education_Holdings.jpg