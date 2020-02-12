UK-based Digital Marketing Agency, QueryClick, Selects Deltek to Power Its Business

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that QueryClick – a digital marketing agency – has selected Deltek WorkBook and Deltek Power Launch to power its business.

QueryClick, an independent digital marketing agency with offices in Edinburgh and London, was struggling with inefficiency and lack of complete visibility into the project management and resource planning of its business. It's scheduling and time tracking systems were painfully slow, and having disparate tools meant not having one version of the truth.

To replace a long list of tools the agency was using, QueryClick chose Deltek WorkBook as its core solution to get better visibility into projects, increase business efficiencies and improve reviewing processes, ultimately helping it become more profitable. Deltek WorkBook is an intuitive, total agency management solution that will help QueryClick streamline its project and financial management processes, giving them full visibility into projects and time to focus on what's important.

Deltek offered another important differentiator for QueryClick, with its Deltek Power Launch solution – a pre-configured offering of industry best practices, artifacts, solution design and essential reports to help accelerate the implementation process. Deltek Power Launch also includes Deltek Learning Zone access, which enables rapid adoption and quicker return on investment.

"Our team is relentlessly focused on driving sustainable, collaborative success, disrupting our industry and inventing the future of marketing. Our mission is catalysing insight to optimise potential," said Owen Wright, Account Manager at QueryClick. "We selected Deltek over the competition because of its domain expertise, its ability to scale with our business, and the selection of offerings available to us. We look forward to working with Deltek and seeing what progress we make together!"

"We are thrilled to welcome QueryClick to the growing list of digital and marketing agencies that we work with in the UK," said Neil Davidson, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Deltek. "Growing agencies like QueryClick need a purpose-built solution to help them get full visibility into project and financial data, so they can make better business decisions. We look forward to partnering with QueryClick and helping them work more efficiently and win more business – now and in the years to come!"

About QueryClick

QueryClick are specialists in enterprise performance marketing, with 12 years' experience driving returns for our enterprise customers across 32 markets globally.

From our growing offices in London and Edinburgh, the QueryClick team delivers best-in-class multi-channel insights and strategic consultancy to enable blue-chip businesses to maximise their growth. Every channel, strategy and action may be optimised by QueryClick's unique attribution forecasting technology Corvidae, which uses machine-learning and historical data to simulate billions of future outcomes. This enables QueryClick consultants to proactively identify adjustments to its clients' strategies across marketing channels in near-real-time, maximising investment performance beyond the capabilities of its competitors.

https://queryclick.com/

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

