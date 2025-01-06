UK Based Arish Global Services Collaborates with Vertex Global Services to Optimize Industry Growth in the Region

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arish Global Services, the all-in-one solution for web lead generation based in the UK, announced today its partnership with Vertex Global Services, a prominent entity in the BPM industry. This collaboration aims to enhance industry growth in both countries by sharing revenues and improving workforce management processes. Furthermore, the companies will exchange best practices and expand their innovative solutions, aiming to transform the BPM, Telecom, Utilities, and Energy sectors together. Additionally, this partnership is projected to increase business revenue by 27% over the next year by leveraging cost efficiencies and outsourcing services, reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier in the UK lead generation market.

In 2023, the International Energy Agency announced that global investments in renewable energy soared to an unprecedented $1.7 trillion. As the industry transitions from fossil fuels, the pressure to adapt to these changes rapidly and effectively is also increasing. Meanwhile, the telecoms sector experienced fluctuations in its gross value added (GVA), rebounding to approximately £34.6 billion in 2023 after facing a decline in 2022. As these sectors navigate these shifts, this partnership emerges as a vital tool that can help organizations adapt to the evolving demands of the market, ultimately supporting sustained growth and improved service delivery in these transformative industries.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Arish Global Services," says Mr. Gagan Arora, Founder of Vertex Global Services. "By pooling our resources and sharing best practices I believe this collaboration will play a key role in driving the industry's growth in both countries. This will further enhance our operational efficiencies and help us deliver exceptional value to our regional customers," he further added.

Sunny Kwatra, Global Director, Arish Global Services said, "Our world is facing an unprecedented rise in energy demand, which is anticipated to increase 100,000 terawatt hours by 2050. This partnership aims to navigate this complex transition by tackling challenges like fluctuating prices and regulatory pressures by providing solutions and sharing revenues. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable future."

Arish Global Services has emerged as one of the leading providers in web lead generation, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet businesses' diverse needs. With a team of seasoned experts boasting extensive global experience, the company has completed hundreds of projects, earning the trust of a wide-ranging clientele.

Times Square Headquartered, Vertex Global Services boasts a robust presence across seven countries, including UK, US, UAE, India, Nepal, Nigeria, and Philippines, with a vision to revolutionize the BPM sector through exceptional customer experience services. The company is one of the few providers offering proficiency in over 40 languages, ensuring a flawless global customer experience. The company provides a diverse array of solutions and services, encompassing managed services, technology solutions, exhibitions and conferences, performance marketing, artificial intelligence, learning, and education, as well as a comprehensive suite of cloud-tech-enabled services designed for cross-platform development.

