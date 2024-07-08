UGREEN Adds Two New Products to Its Nexode Power Bank Family for Ultimate Charging Convenience

BERLIN, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the latest expansions to its product range: the ultra-compact UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W and the more accessible UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W. With the slogan "Lightweight. Activate Your Power", these new offerings aim to provide ultimate charging convenience, ensuring users can stay charged and connected no matter where they are.

Ugreen Nexode Power Bank

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W is a great travel accessory for those needing to completely charge an iPhone 15 up to four times. It features 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port which are handy for users that must charge devices like laptops, smartphones, and earphones together. The C1 port delivers a powerful 100W Max output for laptops, whereas the C2 and A ports deliver maximum outputs of 30W and 22.5W, respectively, for smaller devices. Retaining over 80% battery capacity after 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, this power bank is designed for durability. Recharging swiftly in just 2 hours with a 65W input, this 130-watt power bank is versatile and supports thousands of device types and charging protocols.

Ideal for long-distance travelers, this high-capacity, high-wattage power bank is essential for outdoor adventures. Whether camping or hiking, users will stay powered and connected. It's also perfect for outdoor photographers and videographers, offering continuous power for action cameras.

The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W is an excellent entry point for newcomers to fast charging technology. Equipped with a 100W single-port fast charging capability, it can power up a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to 56% in just 30 minutes. This power bank has a 65W USB-C port, allowing it to recharge fully in just 1.5 hours. Featuring a 13-layer protection system against overcurrent, overvoltage, and more, safety is a major focus. Its compact, lightweight design, enhanced by the advanced power-column structure, makes it easy to carry and use on the go.

This power bank is designed for daily commuters, offering fast-charging for phones and other devices during a commute. PD fast charging and high-wattage outputs allow connected devices to quickly recharge, making it a great choice when batteries are low.

Both products boast 100W fast-charging, 65W recharging, and are wrapped in an ultra-portable, stylish design. The 13-layer safety system includes a Thermal GuardTM system that works to prevent overheating, providing extra user safety. Additionally, a trickle charging mode safely charges low-current Bluetooth earphones and smartwatches, making these power banks versatile and reliable companions.

Both products are now available on Amazon and UGREEN official store with discounts. The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W has an MSRP of €99.99/£89.99, whereas the Nexode 12000mAh 100W model is priced at €49.99/£49.99.

About UGREEN

Established in 2012, UGREEN specializes in providing distinguished accessories, connectivity solutions for digital devices, and has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 100 million users worldwide.

