UCL Professor From Zambia Receives International Science Award

This year's prizegiving ceremony, which was officiated by the former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, was also the first time the ceremony was held virtually and broadcast live.

Sir Alimuddin has been awarded the Mahathir Science Award in Tropical Medicine in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global health, particularly in tropical infectious diseases. His research and capacity development work across multiple countries have allowed for improved health policy and outcomes for people suffering from tuberculosis, TB/HIV co-infections and infectious diseases with epidemic potential.

Sir Alimuddin, who was born and raised in Zambia, is currently a Professor of Infectious Diseases and International Health at University College London, UK and Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician at UCL Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London.

Utilizing his extensive experience in infectious diseases and global collaboration, he also played a role in initiating multidisciplinary collaborative research, capacity building, training and advocacy projects for COVID-19 with collaborators from China, Portugal, Italy, France, Ireland, Africa and the Middle East.

In his acceptance speech for the award, Sir Alimuddin said that individual efforts do not win prizes and medals.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate enough to work with thousands of wonderful people worldwide. The Award of the very prestigious Mahathir Science Award to me, reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of my research teams, collaborators and friends across the world," he said.

Nominees for the Mahathir Science Award go through a rigorous selection process modelled on the Nobel Prize (scientific) selection procedures to ensure that the Award is presented to the best candidate. MSA Laureates receive USD100,000, a solid gold medal and a certificate as their prize.

Click here to view the event video.

