UCKG: THREE IN FOUR GEN Z URGE GOVERNMENT TO PARTNER WITH FAITH GROUPS AND TACKLE UK'S SOCIETAL CHALLENGES

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, reveals that nearly three in four (72%) of Generation Z believe faith-based organisations are key to helping government solve Britain's most pressing social challenges. Mental health (33%), homelessness (31%), and youth crime (21%) are at the forefront of their concerns, with many stating that secular services alone have been unable to adequately address these issues.

Over two-thirds of Millennials also expressed higher confidence than the national average (60%), with 67% believing faith-based organisations can address societal issues.

Commissioned by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) with research conducted by Research Without Barriers, the report surveyed over 2,000 UK adults. It highlights growing public confidence in faith groups' capacity to meet social needs, particularly among younger generations.

The findings align with growing political interest in faith organisations, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledging to strengthen partnerships through a dedicated faith minister and formal faith covenants.

Faith as a Lifeline for Youth Crime and Mental Health

For Armani, 21, from London, faith-based support was lifesaving. After years of trauma, gang involvement, and depression, she found herself in a downward spiral, which nearly cost her life. Her transformation began after a chance encounter with a group of youths from the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

"I would encourage the government to engage more closely with faith-based organisations to tackle the critical challenges facing our society today – challenges like homelessness, mental health crises, youth crime, and family breakdown. My own journey is proof of the transformative power faith can have in rebuilding lives and communities," says Armani.

"Growing up, I faced trauma and violence, which led me down a path of depression, self-harm, and eventually into gang life. The turning point came when faith-based youth approached me and showed me a different way. Through consistent support and the church's values of discipline and compassion, I rebuilt my relationship with my family, overcame suicidal thoughts, and discovered a passion for helping others."

Armani's story echoes the growing sentiment among Gen Z, who believe that faith-based organisations provide both material assistance and crucial emotional support that secular institutions struggle to deliver.

Faith Organisations Committed to Youth Crime and Mental Health

The Victory Youth Group (the youth ministry of the church) helps to combat youth crime, including knife violence. It has a national membership of over 1,400 young members attending meetings twice a week. In November 2024, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God launched The Lives Not Knives Walk, bringing more than 1,000 young people together to take a stand against knife crime. The initiative will return in 2025.

Bishop James Marques of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, responsible for the evangelistic work of the charity, emphasised the importance of such initiatives: "While we have introduced several programmes to address youth crime, we recognise the need to continually evolve. The support and structure offered through faith initiatives like the Victory Youth Group have proven essential in steering at-risk youth away from gang culture."

Similarly, mental health remains a key priority. In response to public demand, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God has a 24-hour Helpline and WhatsApp support service. Liberty Radio, a UCKG-funded platform, also provides daily guidance and empowerment through music and inspirational talk shows.

"Faith isn't just about prayer," adds Bishop James. "It's about taking action to support those in need. Over the past 30 years, we've learned how vital it is to offer accessible prayer services which is why our full-time branches are open daily, including all Bank Holidays."

A Growing Call for Partnership

Across all age groups, nearly two-thirds (60%) of UK adults believe faith-based organisations have a valuable role to play in tackling critical societal issues. Key findings from the report include:

Mental health (33%) and homelessness (31%) are top concerns for Gen Z.

and are top concerns for Gen Z. Homelessness (34%) was identified as the UK public's most pressing social issue.

was identified as the UK public's most pressing social issue. Trust in faith organisations is strong among younger generations, with 44% of Gen Z expressing greater trust in faith groups than secular charities and 42% trusting them equally.

expressing greater trust in faith groups than secular charities and 42% trusting them equally. Across the UK, 73% of respondents said they had the same or more trust in faith-based organisations compared to secular charities, while only 27% expressed less or no trust.

These findings mark the 30th anniversary of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) in the UK, where the church now serves over 5,000 members, providing modern initiatives designed to support the next decade of outreach. These initiatives, driven by public and member feedback, include the expansion of The Night Angels programme, which provides food, blankets, and emotional support to homeless individuals. The programme also involves placing messages of hope on bridges across major UK cities, aimed at reaching those in moments of deep despair.

In addition, UCKG is enhancing its Cook Out to Reach Out initiative by partnering with local restaurants to bolster support for food banks and soup kitchens, furthering its commitment to tackling hunger and social isolation in communities nationwide.

Bishop James says: "We welcome the findings of this research – they reaffirm the vital role faith organisations play in tackling today's challenges and support our mission to make faith more accessible for the busy lives of younger generations. However, we can't do this alone. The data underscores a strong call for greater collaboration between government and faith groups. If we want sustainable solutions, we need partnerships that bridge the gap between religious organisations and public services.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding key initiatives, particularly around homelessness and financial hardship, through projects like Food Banks and Soup Kitchens, which now operate across nearly all of our 38 full-time branches. We will also continue to strengthen accessible support services for mental health, family breakdown, and youth crime."

Addressing Previous Issues and Learnings

The report, Faith and the Future: Faith-Based Organisations in Modern Britain, highlights strong public trust in faith-based organisations, which the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God has worked hard over the years to establish, sometimes assisting regulatory bodies and updating its policies.

Back in 2014, the Charity Commission and the Fundraising Standards Board said there were no regulatory concerns about the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, following a handful of public complaints to both regulators.

In 2003, following the death Victoria Climbié, reports by both the House of Commons Health Committee and Lord Laming, concluded that unlike other organisations, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God had not breached safeguarding guidelines after advising the family of Victoria Climbié to go to hospital and ordering her a taxi.

"We are aware of past concerns and have engaged in constructive conversations with regulatory bodies to ensure we meet the highest standards of accountability," says Bishop James. "Our goal is to be transparent while continuing to fund critical services that support thousands of people across the UK."

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God has invested in community-based projects, and in restoring the historical Grade II-listed building, the Rainbow Theatre in Finsbury Park. In 2007, the church successfully raised £1.6 million to save its Peckham branch, which now serves as a vital hub for hundreds of residents daily.

Future Priorities

The report identifies inclusivity (42%), mental health services (38%), and education and skills training (35%) as areas where faith-based organisations can lead. Gen Z respondents also highlighted environmental sustainability as a growing priority (34%).

When asked what would encourage greater engagement with or support for faith-based organisations, 30% of all respondents cited a stronger focus on community outreach, followed by increased transparency (26%). These figures were notably higher among Gen Z, with 38% calling for more community outreach and 35% for greater transparency.

"This report gives us valuable insight into how faith-based organisations are perceived and where we need to improve," says Bishop James. "We cannot stand still and must continue to innovate and remain culturally relevant to meet the needs of the next generations. It is why, across our 38 full-time branches in the UK, we operate several services a day, seven days a week.

"While we have introduced several initiatives to provide greater access to faith services – both physically and digitally – we know we must do more, particularly in addressing youth crime and gang violence."

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

The research was conducted online by Research Without Barriers (RWB).

Research Without Barriers is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office and is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (2018).

All surveys were conducted between 17th January 2025 and 21st January 2025 .

and . The sample consisted of 2,008 UK adults.

All research adhered to the UK Market Research Society (MRS) Code of Conduct (2023).

GEOGRAPHIC & DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWNS

Londoners held the highest belief that faith-based organisations can address societal issues, with 73% expressing confidence in their role. The South West (64%) and the South East (62%) followed closely behind.

Relationship status also influenced the results, with 71% of those in a relationship believing faith-based organisations can address societal issues, compared to 60% of single respondents.

Those in a relationship (58%) and those living in London (67%) were the demographics most likely to have either directly benefited from or known someone who had benefited from a faith-based organisation.

(67%) were the demographics most likely to have either directly benefited from or known someone who had benefited from a faith-based organisation. The cities that expressed the strongest belief in faith-based organisations addressing homelessness – compared to the national average of 34% – were Glasgow (43%), Brighton (41%), and Plymouth (41%).

(43%), (41%), and (41%). On the issue of family breakdown, London and Belfast had the highest confidence in faith-based organisations' ability to help, both at 39%, compared to the national average of 31%.

and had the highest confidence in faith-based organisations' ability to help, both at 39%, compared to the national average of 31%. When it came to addressing poverty, Cambridge (40%) and Oxford (37%) were well above the national average of 28% in believing that faith-based organisations are best positioned to help.

(40%) and (37%) were well above the national average of 28% in believing that faith-based organisations are best positioned to help. Cambridge and Oxford also showed the strongest belief in faith-based organisations improving mental health support, with Oxford at 45% and Cambridge at 40%.

