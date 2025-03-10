TAIPEI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a leading provider of industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, is excited to announce its participation at Satellite 2025 in Washington DC, from March 11th to 13th. As one of the industry's premier events, Satellite 2025 provides an unparalleled platform for discovering the latest advancements in satellite technology, connecting with industry leaders, and engaging in conversations that are shaping the future of satellite communications.

Ubiqconn Joins Satellite 2025 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Satellite Communication Solutions

Ubiqconn will be showcasing its state-of-the-art solutions tailored to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and reliability across various industries such as maritime, logistics, port management, and remote operations. With its innovative products and services, Ubiqconn aims to revolutionize satellite communication systems and expand their capabilities to meet the evolving demands of global markets.

"We are thrilled to participate in Satellite 2025, as it presents an exciting opportunity to connect with industry pioneers, showcase our latest innovations, and explore new ways to push the boundaries of satellite communication technology," said Tim Tsai, North America CEO at Ubiqconn and RuggON. "We look forward to demonstrating our contributions to the industry and discussing how Ubiqconn is driving the future of satellite connectivity."

Visit Ubiqconn at Booth #2343 in the Taiwan Space Pavilion.

Satellite 2025 will gather experts, key stakeholders, and thought leaders from the satellite and space sectors. The event will feature a range of presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities within the satellite industry.

About Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering, and manufacturing for over 40 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. Ubiqconn is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in the industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, visit http://www.ubiqconn.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

