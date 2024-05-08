UAV (Drone) Market worth $48.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=662

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 30.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 48.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Platform, Point of Sale, Systems, Function, Industry, Application, Mode of Operation, MTOW, Range and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Use of UAVs in criminal activities Key Market Opportunities Use of UAVs for cargo delivery in military operations Key Market Drivers Increasing usage in civil and commercial applications

By Operation Mode, the Fully Autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fully Autonomous segment of the UAV (Drone) market is segment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR. This anticipated growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements in autonomous navigation systems, which enable UAVs to operate without human intervention. These advancements are critical for expanding UAV applications in commercial, military, and recreational sectors, thereby driving the market expansion of fully autonomous UAVs.

By Range, the UAV (Drone) market for the BVLOS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The BVLOS segment of the UAV (Drone) market is projected to exhibit the highest (CAGR). This growth is primarily attributed to advancements in UAV capabilities that enable extended operational range. These improvements facilitate a broader range of applications, including long-distance monitoring and automated deliveries, thereby driving market expansion. This segment's growth underscores the increasing demand for UAVs capable of executing missions over distances beyond the operator's direct visual range, highlighting a significant shift towards more versatile and autonomous UAV operations.

By System, Platform segment for the UAV (Drone) market is to hold the largest market share.

The Platform segment within the UAV (Drone) market is projected to dominate in terms of market share. This preeminence is primarily attributed to key operational enhancements within the segment that significantly contribute to the overall expansion of the UAV sector. The substantial market share of the Platform segment underscores its critical role in advancing UAV capabilities, thereby driving the sector's growth through technological innovation and the integration of advanced system functionalities.

North America holds the highest rate share in the region for the UAV (Drone) market.

The North America segment of the UAV (Drone) industry is forecasted to secure a dominant market share by 2024. This leadership position is primarily driven by robust technological advancements, extensive military spending, and the early adoption of UAVs across various sectors including agriculture, real estate, and emergency response. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and startups in the region, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks, significantly enhances the development and deployment of UAV technologies. Additionally, ongoing initiatives to integrate UAVs into national airspace and expanding applications in commercial enterprises support the sustained growth and innovation in the North American UAV market. This confluence of factors positions North America at the forefront of the UAV industry, ensuring its market prominence and ongoing expansion.

Key Players

The UAV (Drone) companies is dominated by a few key players such as General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel), etc and several others.

