UAE Medical Devices Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 6.7% during 2020-2025, generating a revenue of over USD 2 Billion in 2025F: Ken Research

- As the UAE are almost entirely reliant on imports of medical devices, abundant opportunities are available for medical device companies to meet the country's growing demand.
- Increasing presence of Global Manufacturers into the UAE Medical Devices market will support the dominance of Distributor Mediated sales as these companies require local distributor partnerships to sell their devices in UAE.
- Innovative surgical interventions like autonomous surgical robots and intelligent balloon catheters will enhance outcomes of complex surgeries and enable new forms of minimally invasive surgeries.
GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased Demand for Radiography Services: High incident rates of lung and heart diseases prompt hospitals to make enhancements for medical equipment, thus, increasing the demand for general radiography devices like electro-cardiographs, ultrasound, x-ray and others. The major advantages of digital imaging are cost-effectiveness and easy accessibility. The hospitals are able to cut the cost by lowering the film price, reducing the requirement of storage space, and decreasing the number of people required to run the services and archive sections.
Rise of Telemedicine Industry: The Telehealth market in UAE is forecast to reach over $536.5 Mn by 2025, expanding @25% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The highest growing segment within telehealth will be virtual visit market, which is expected to reach $280.7 Mn by 2025 representing @30.7% CAGR. The market holds many opportunities to grow owing to the lack of access to care and rising provider adoption of telemedicine, rising consumer demand and patient acceptance, and enhanced quality of care.
New Healthcare Infrastructure Projects: Upcoming healthcare infrastructure projects in UAE such as Saudi German Hospital Dubai, consisting of a 150-bed hospital and medical college complex will increase the demand for medical devices. The department of Economic Development in UAE is also boosting investment proposals in the medical industries sector, including facilitating procedures, giving priority to local medical products and strengthening investment partnerships, which will result in the growth of Local Manufactured Products in UAE.
The report titled "UAE Medical Devices Outlook to 2025– Driven by technological advancement, increase in the aging population and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the country" provides a comprehensive analysis on UAE Medical Device Market. The report covers various aspects including the current market size and production scenario, its segmentations viz, type of Devices, sales Channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.
Key Segments Covered: -
By Type of Business Activity
- Import
- Local Production
By Mode of Selling
- Distributor Mediated
- Direct Sales
By Type of Device
- Medical Consumables
- Diagnostic Imaging Products
- Respiratory Products
- Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Cardiac Device
- Hospital Furniture
- Auxiliary Devices
- Ophthalmic Devices
- Dialysis Machine
- Others
By Type of Medical Consumable
- Indoor surgical Gloves and Masks
- Syringes, Needles and Catheters
- Intravenous Administration Set
- Sutures and catgut
- Infusion Pumps
- Ostomy
- Bandages, Dressings and Others
By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product
- CT Scan
- X-ray Based Products
- Ultrasound
- MRI
- Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)
- ECG
- Others
By Type of Cardiac Device
- Angioplasty Device
- Cardiac Rhythm Management
- ICD
- Implants
- Pacemakers
- Heart-Lung Machines
- Others
By Type of Respiratory Products
- Oxygen Concentrator
- Nebulizers
- Humidifier
- Ventilators
- Airway Pressure devices
- Others
By Type of Hospital Furniture
- Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs
- Operating Tables
- Examination Tables
- Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture
- Others
By Type of Auxiliary Product
- Hearing Aids
- Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)
- Others
By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Orthopedic Appliances
- Artificial teeth and dental fittings
- Dental appliances
- Surgical Belts
- Trusses
- Crutches
- Others
By Type of End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Labs and Others
By Type of Region
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Ras Al Khaimah
- Sharjah
- Others
Companies Covered:-
- B. Braun
- Becton Dickinson (BD)
- Boston Scientific
- Canon
- Dräger
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge
- Hitachi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Nihon Kohden
- Philips HealthTech
- Siemens Healthineers
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Cochlear
- Oticon
- Starkey
- Widex
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Paramount Bed Holdings
Key Target Audience:-
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Medical Device Distributors
- Medical Device Importers
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Market research and Consulting firms
Time Period Captured in the Report: -
- Historical Period – 2015-2020
- Forecast Period –2020-2025F
Key Topics Covered in the Report: -
- Executive Summary
- Overview of UAE Healthcare System
- UAE Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview
- Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of UAE Medical Device Market
- Key Market Drivers in the UAE Medical Device Market
- Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across UAE Medical Device Market
- UAE Medical Device Market Size by Revenue
- UAE Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments
- UAE Medical Device Market by End Users
- UAE Medical Device Market by Regions (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain)
- Competitive Factors and Assessment in UAE Medical Device Market
- Market Trends and Development
- Market Issues and Challenges
- Government Rules and Regulations
- UAE Medical Device Market Future Outlook
- Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market
- Analyst Recommendations
- COVID Impact on UAE Medical Devices Market
- Impact of COVID 19 on UAE Medical Devices Market
