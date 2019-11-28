UAE-based Call Answering Startup Callix All Set for Global Expansion

- Callix, the award-winning UAE-headquartered startup offering intelligent cloud-based call answering solutions, is now eyeing global expansion in territories such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada

- Harnessing the power of technology and human intervention, Callix proves to be a 95% more affordable alternative versus other providers with its advanced analytics, seamless system integration, highly-trained agents speaking 8 different languages, and 24/7 availability

- The UAE-grown startup has recently won the Best Digital Customer Center award at the Government Excellence Awards in Dubai, besting other top names in the industry because of its contributions to the customer happiness goals of SMEs, a sector that constitutes 94% of the companies in the country

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callix, a UAE-based intelligent cloud-based call answering solution providing 24/7 services and data analytics to businesses of all sizes, has announced its plans for international expansion starting with its launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2020, with further plans already on the way to roll out in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The startup, having entered the market in 2017, is this year's recipient of the Best Digital Customer Center award at the Government Excellence Awards as recognition for its focus on bolstering its clientele's customer happiness agenda and supporting the SME sector with its ease of setup and system integration, affordable pricing packages, multilingual live agents, and most importantly, advanced data analytics.