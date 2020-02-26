U.S. Treasury Official Danny McGlynn Joins K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network

Mr. McGlynn will strengthen the firm's leadership and expertise in modernizing financial crimes risk and compliance products and services for the global counter-illicit finance community.

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence and Financial Integrity Network (FIN) today announced that former U.S. Treasury official Danny McGlynn has joined the firm as a senior vice president. Mr. McGlynn joins the firm after serving as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA) for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he was responsible for leading intelligence research and analysis to safeguard the international financial system from abuse and combat threats to national security.

Following the firms' merger in 2019, K2 Intelligence and FIN offer premier financial crimes risk and compliance services to commercial, retail, and investment banks; financial services and FinTech firms; and governmental and non-financial obliged entities around the world.

As part of his role, Mr. McGlynn will be responsible for managing and expanding the firm's online products and services team, with particular focus on developing the firm's newest offering, the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network (DOLFIN). DOLFIN is a seamless eLearning platform and online interface that offers a growing array of comprehensive continuing education, training, testing, and certification resources and risk management tools for professionals working in financial crimes compliance. The platform is uniquely designed to enable tailored access to specialized content and features for global and regional financial institutions, businesses, investment and FinTech firms, nonprofit organizations, and individuals seeking to manage heightened Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT), sanctions, and Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABC) risks. Multimedia resources include a user-friendly library, live webinars, on-demand video, podcasts, toolkits, databases, and curated content to help users track and effectively mitigate emerging risks and evolving regulatory requirements.

"We are excited to welcome Danny to our growing management team at K2 Intelligence and FIN," said Chip Poncy, Co-Head of the firm's financial crimes risk and compliance practice. "Danny's leadership experience working for the Treasury Department is invaluable, having played a key role in developing several of the counter-illicit finance strategies that guide global policies today. We know that by adding Danny's expertise and management skills to help grow our best-in-class team, we will further enhance our training and other offerings to clients around the globe, including our innovative, on-demand DOLFIN platform."

"In today's global business environment, it is no longer enough to refine controls once an incident is detected and illicit activity occurs. There must be risk mitigation actions in place to prevent such activity at the start," said Thomas Bock, Co-Head of the firm's financial crimes risk and compliance practice. "Deepening our bench of experts and enhancing our core offerings for clients will continue to set us apart as the leader in risk management solutions, and we look forward to working with Danny to help drive training and other initiatives."

Mr. McGlynn held a variety of positions over his 20-year tenure at the Treasury Department, including at the OIA and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Most recently, he served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of OIA, and as the acting Assistant Secretary. He also served as OIA's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Analysis and Production, and as Director of its Middle East–Europe Office, helping to manage the department's effort to utilize intelligence information to conceptualize, coordinate, and implement strategies to deny terrorist and insurgent groups access to funding. Mr. McGlynn also held positions as Treasury's liaison to the U.S. Central Command, as a Compliance Specialist and Investigator for OFAC, and as a Presidential Management Fellow.

Click here for additional information on Mr. McGlynn.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com or www.finintegrity.com.

