U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,632.38 Million by 2026 - Arizton

The US garden hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.05% during the period 2020-2026

Growing interest in home improvements to improve aesthetics, such as ornamental gardening, for which garden hand tools are used for maintenance. Vendors are providing user-friendly tools with wooden handles with ergonomic designs

The rising middle-class population will drive the demand for garden hand tools, with high disposable incomes and less interference of professional gardeners with the popularity of DIY

US has early 400 hectares of land under greenhouse farms generating a revenue of more than USD 2.5 billion annually period thereby, increasing the demand for green house farming during the forecasted period.

annually period thereby, increasing the demand for green house farming during the forecasted period. Vendors with huge infrastructure and R&D support are rapidly expanding their footprint in the market. Thus, vendors operating in the market find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability and price. Manufacturers are creating marketing strategies based on the end-user's personal requirements. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

The adoption rate of cordless power tools among end-users is increasing. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the near future.

The growing demand for ESG activities by companies will drive the demand for garden hand tools as it intensifies the competition among renowned organizations.

Nearly more than 60 million units of hand tools were sold in 2021, accounting for a 60% share of the garden tool market. The handheld equipment segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR OF 2.5%.

Nearly 37%-40% of millennials perform indoor garden activities by growing sprouts in jars and herbs in pots. Around 29%-30% of baby boomers grow indoor plants and prefer hand tools in trimming and pruning the plants for regular maintenance.

The adoption of container farms is gaining more acceptance in the US with growing technological advancements and increasing optimum usage of natural resources. The cutting and trimming garden hand tool market is expected to witness high demand with the growing adoption of conventional methods for hydroponics.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, sales channel, and region

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 10 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

US Garden Hand Tools Market – Segmentation

The US market holds a major share in the garden tools market. Emerging economies such as South Africa and India is also contributing significantly to the garden hand tool market. Gardening is a mature and well-adapted market in the US, where nearly one-fourth of the country opts for home gardening.

and is also contributing significantly to the garden hand tool market. Gardening is a mature and well-adapted market in the US, where nearly one-fourth of the country opts for home gardening. The growing need to improve gardens and the establishment of parks for city aesthetics is expected to grow. New Orleans hold more than 25% of the land for recreational and green spaces, followed by Louisiana .

hold more than 25% of the land for recreational and green spaces, followed by . The residential sector has witnessed a surge in growth due to increase in construction activities. It is expected to grow post-pandemic due to the shift toward energy-efficient buildings. Large investments are pooled in by both real estate companies considering the need to curb greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Vendors such as Fiskars, Husqvarna, Stanley Black & Decker, and many more prefer offline sales to attract customers. Gardeners and professionals prefer visiting retail stores to purchase tools as customers look forward to knowledgeable staff to guide them.

US Garden Hand Tools Market by Product

Pruning Tools

Digging Tools

Striking Tools

Other Products

US Garden Hand Tools Market by End-User

Residential User

Commercial User

US Garden Hand Tools Market by Sales Channel

Offline

Online

US Garden Hand Tools Market – Dynamics

With growing environmental concerns, climatic change, and poor nutritional growth, governments and other developing partners have taken various measures to promote the importance of gardening by adding these activities to the academic curriculum. Various projects have been taken up by non-profit organizations and governments to increase the green space in cities. As these projects usually cover larger acres of land and require consistent landscaping services, the garden hand tool market is expected to witness significant demand in the upcoming years. Various initiatives taken by the government and authorities for the development of green spaces in several cities are expected to gain traction in the global market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing landscape industry

Internet penetration influencing consumer behaviour

Operational challenges by international markets

Development of sustainable cities

US Garden Hand Tools Market – Geography

The demand for garden tools from the south is expected to soar during the forecast period. The gardening equipment industry in the Southern US registered a presence of nearly 150 gardening clubs, hence boosting the sales of garden hand tools. Texas in Southern region is expected to witness one of the highest demands for garden hand tools owing to the increased demand for recreational land, growing disposable income, favorable climatic conditions, and growing land value. Growing community gardens in Texas will leverage the growth of garden hand tools in educating and creating a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, Florida also has many local clubs and societies that are solely devoted to gardening, including Garden Friends of the Big Bend, the Rose Society, the Orchid Society, the Tallahassee Garden Club, the Havana Garden Club, and the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program. They are promoting garden spaces, which, in turn, increasing the demand for garden hand tools.

US Garden Hand Tools Market by Regions

South

Texas



Florida



North Carolina

North-East

New York



New Jersey

Mid-West

Illinois



Michigan



Minnesota

West

California



Washington

Major Vendors

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

AMPCO Safety Tools

The American Garden Tool Company:

Bully Tools

CobraHead LLC

Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

Root Assassin

Ray Padula Holdings

Sneeboer & Zn

Seymour Middlewest

Solid Tools

