U.S.-Based TEAM Software and Innovise Join Forces, Establishing a Global Technology Leader in Cleaning and Security Markets

The investment brings together two market leaders: TEAM in North America and Innovise in the U.K. The combination creates a global technology leader providing business critical software solutions for firms in the security guarding, cleaning and facilities management industries.

By joining forces, TEAM and Innovise together have customers on five continents, more than 750,000 end users and 50 years' collective experience serving the cleaning and security industries. Almost three-quarters of the top cleaning and security companies in North America, the U.K. and Ireland use software from TEAM and Innovise.

Innovise is the market leader in the U.K. and Ireland and has customers across Europe, North America and the Australasia region. Innovise supplies business critical workforce management and service delivery solutions to support complex business needs from pre-employment through to invoicing and payroll.

Similarly, TEAM offers market-leading business critical technology that includes a full-service accounting and financial package, operations management, mobile workforce management solutions and business analytics to its customers in North America. The fully integrated platform automates business critical functions, streamlines back-office operations and improves workforce productivity in the field, increasing efficiency, profitability and growth.

"TEAM joining forces with Innovise has a significant impact on industries we serve in multiple geographies," said TEAM CEO John Leiferman. "Together, we strengthen our position as the global technology leader for cleaning and guarding companies, and, with our joint resources, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation on our fully integrated platform to deliver increased value to our customers and support their global expansion and growth goals."

The new partnership means both TEAM and Innovise clients benefit from enhanced technology expertise and a genuine global partner for those who operate around the world. Both businesses are privileged to work with an enviable portfolio of customers who are typically the largest, most complex and most entrepreneurial organizations in the cleaning and security verticals.

"After more than 15 years of successful growth as an independent business, we are excited to be joining forces with TEAM Software and Accel-KKR," said Innovise CEO Mike Taylor. "This is a merger of market leaders and marks the next phase of our growth journey. Together we can fulfill our strategic ambitions. The Innovise leadership team and I are excited to work alongside our new colleagues at TEAM to set the standard for world-class solutions in our target markets globally."

ABOUT TEAM SOFTWARE, INC.

TEAM Software develops financial, operations and workforce management solutions for contractors with distributed workforces, with a focus on the cleaning and security industries. TEAM's efficiency-enhancing technology transforms business management and drives profitability. TEAM's industry-specific solutions include a complete enterprise software ecosystem that connects the back office to field-based workers along with workforce management software that increases visibility, efficiency and service quality. Founded in 1989, TEAM has customers in North America and Australia. TEAM is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska (U.S.). For more information, visit teamsoftware.com.

ABOUT INNOVISE LTD

Based in the United Kingdom, Innovise develops software applications for businesses in the guarding, cleaning and facilities management industries that increase productivity while reducing risk and the cost of operation. Innovise's product offering includes a workforce management solution purpose-built for guarding and cleaning businesses as well as a facilities management platform to help monitor, measure and manage service delivery. Innovise has customers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, Continental Europe and the Australasia region.

