U.K. Enterprises Look to Consultants for Help with IoT Deployments

ISG Provider Lens™ report shows growing interest in the IoT, but enterprises in the U.K. need coaching and guidance

LONDON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.K. enterprises adopting the Internet of Things are looking to form partnerships with IoT service providers for both consulting support and technical enablement, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for the U.K. finds enterprises in the country need a fair amount of coaching and guidance to help them understand the tangible benefits of the IoT and help define the processes to achieve those benefits. Still, many U.K. businesses see potential for connected cars, smart buildings and other IoT technologies and are eagerly awaiting the emergence of 5G networking to increase the speed of data transfer crucial to top IoT performance, the report says.

"The U.K. market for the IoT is evolving rapidly with an increased focus on scalability and flexibility, predictive maintenance and cybersecurity," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG UK. "The IoT is becoming an integral part of the digital transformation enterprise clients are undertaking to become more efficient and grow their businesses."

The report finds some roadblocks to IoT adoption in the U.K. Many enterprises are finding a lack of skilled talent in the technology, and they are looking for expertise from service providers to help them with assessments and evaluation of IoT projects, because the clients lack the relevant skill sets.

U.K. enterprises are also looking for more flexible pricing models and co-investment and revenue-sharing engagements from service providers. IoT projects are complex, and many enterprises are not comfortable with providers that offer only fixed-cost pricing models, the report says.

The report sees some U.K. IoT markets generating significant interest from enterprise clients. Manufacturing companies are leveraging the IoT to develop digital systems and improve shop floor processes. These enterprises are increasingly looking at IoT-enabled automation to digitize production and integrate suppliers and customers.

Meanwhile, the U.K. public sector is investing in several smart city initiatives across the country. The government is investing in IoT projects to improve public safety or environmental sustainability. Smart building initiatives are also gaining traction because individual projects can serve as a foundation for large smart city initiatives, the report says.

In addition, the U.K. connected car market will be "the next big thing," the report says. The U.K. Department for Transport is conducting advanced trials for autonomous vehicles, and usage-based insurance, vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance are driving the adoption of connected car technologies.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 20 providers across five quadrants: Consulting and Solutions, Managed Services, Connected Cars, Manufacturing and Smart Buildings and Infrastructure.

The report names Capgemini and Wipro as leaders in all five quadrants, while Atos, Cognizant and HCL are leaders in three. Harman and Infosys are named leaders in two quadrants and LTTS and TCS in one.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for the U.K. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

