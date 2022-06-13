U.A.E. Diesel Generator Set Market To Reach $204.5 Million Size by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From $143.6 million in 2021, the U.A.E. diesel generator set market is likely to observe a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% throughout 2021–2030 and reach $204.5 million, According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. The considerable advance is credited to the increasing requirement for backup and prime sources of power, chiefly in residential spaces, retail outlets, hotels, hospitals, and other commercial spaces. The industry is also driven by the high demand for diesel gensets with medium and high power ratings from the mining, construction, energy & power, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors.

The 376–750 kVA category had the largest share, of more than 40%, of the U.A.E. diesel generator set market in 2021. This is credited to the increasing installation of these gensets in shops, healthcare centers, hospitality units, and industrial facilities as a backup electricity source.

The largest revenue share, of 40%, in the U.A.E. diesel generator set market, was held by the industrial category in 2021, and it is likely to showcase significant growth in the years to come. The booming industrial development across the nation, driven by government efforts to lessen their reliance on oil & gas, is driving the sales of diesel generator sets.

The U.A.E. is also observing a growing usage of data centers by hyperscale cloud providers and businesses across other sectors looking to exploit the national and global data consumption. The government has also driven the need for cloud-based facilities in the nation. Additionally, with the quick development of technologies such as IoT, big data, edge computing, and 5G connectivity, extra space for data has become essential in the U.A.E.

The requirement for fuel-efficient DG sets is rising among construction businesses, oil & gas firms, and other enterprises in the nation. To content the surging need, U.A.E. diesel generator set market players are introducing innovative products, entering into partnerships, and allotting resources and funds to establish or develop their supply chains.

The U.A.E. has hosted numerous international events in the recent past, for example, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which brought together more than 1,000 exhibitors from 50 nations; it was organized in 2022. Furthermore, in 2019, the AFC Asian Cup was held, witnessing the participation of 24 teams. Likewise, the Special Olympics World Games were held in Abu Dhabi and attended by around 7,500 athletes. Further, Expo 2020, which was one of the biggest recent events in Dubai, was held in 2021.

