Tyto Care Receives Australian TGA Approval for Its AI-Powered, On Demand Telehealth Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Care, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one telehealth platform and modular device for AI-powered, on-demand remote medical exams, today announced the approval of its telehealth solution by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Tyto Care can now distribute its solution to health organizations and consumers across the country.

Tyto Care's TGA approval comes as the Australian Government has strengthened telehealth adoption, resulting in significant utilization increases: In the first month of the pandemic alone, care was delivered to more than three million Australian patients through telehealth reforms introduced by the government. Between March to June 2020, Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) saw 17.2 million telehealth consultations, and more than 57% of healthcare professionals are currently using a telehealth platform. Tyto Care will begin rolling out in Australia via partnerships with leading telehealth companies, health systems, and insurance providers.

"With government support in place, the Australian healthcare industry is accelerating telehealth adoption at a critical time for global health. We are proud to help pave a new path forward for healthcare delivery in Australia, providing care for as many patients as possible," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of Tyto Care. "By enabling a physical examination that virtually replicates an in-person visit, Tyto Care will greatly enhance the ability of health organizations and consumers to connect for clinic-quality care from the comfort of home. We look forward to working with Australian care providers to deliver the best virtual solutions to their patients."

Tyto Care provides the critical missing link in the delivery of telehealth by going beyond audio and video capabilities. The handheld device and telehealth platform enable heart, lung, skin, ear, throat, and abdomen examinations, and measures body temperature and heart rate, allowing patients and clinicians to connect for primary and chronic care visits. The solution enables healthcare organizations to protect providers by reducing in-person visits, while allowing the general population to receive care without entering medical facilities, helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and significantly reducing the increased burden on already overworked health organizations.

Tyto Care is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. Tyto Care seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, Tyto Care has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

