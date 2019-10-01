Tyre Shopper Study Reveals: 30% of UK Travellers to Shun EU Holidays Post-Brexit

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reveals that one-third (30.2%) of UK travellers would be less likely to holiday in the EU following changes to traveling abroad (such as visa requirements and international driving permits) post-Brexit.

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, Brits are less likely to go abroad for holidays, with 1.1 million fewer trips overseas from UK residents in 2018 than in 2017. UK Google Trends data shows that interest in 'staycations' has also risen by 116% during this time.

Other results include:

8.5% would stop holidaying in the EU altogether

10.2% would holiday less frequently in the EU

6.5% of UK travellers would holiday more frequently in the UK

5.2% would holiday more frequently outside of the EU and the UK

Only 2.2% would holiday more frequently in the EU

The survey, by Tyre-shopper.co.uk, also revealed that despite possible changes to visas or driving permits, 38.1% of respondents would not change their holiday choice.

As one-third of Brits are now starting to consider non-EU options for their holidays in the lead up to Brexit, Tyre Shopper has created a guide to the 8 best European road trips and their uncannily-accurate UK equivalent.

The detailed guide includes comparison images, routes, and even itineraries to make the transition as easy as possible for holidaymakers, detailing how they can:

Swap the mountainous scenery of Bavaria for the rolling hills of the Cotswolds

Replace wine-tasting in the South of France with the sparkling wines of Kent

with the sparkling wines of Trade the hot geysers of Iceland for the Northern Lights in the Scottish Highlands

Jack Underwood at Tyre Shopper:

"Many UK holidaymakers hire cars on holiday, but uncertainty around what the requirements for driving in the EU will be after Brexit has meant that more people are deciding to holiday within the UK.

"Our guide to British road trips encourages people to consider the UK as a beautiful and exciting tourist destination, so you can say goodbye to queues at customs and a bad exchange rate – and focus on discovering intriguing new places by car.

"We've also included a guide to what we know so far about driving in Europe after Brexit – so if you do decide to continue with your European road trip as planned, you can travel armed with knowledge about the dos and don'ts."

