TXOne Networks Visits GITEX GLOBAL to Spotlight Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions for Safeguarding Critical Infrastructure

TXOne Networks' active participation at GITEX GLOBAL underscores industrial-cybersecurity leader's commitment to MENA region

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, announced its active participation at GITEX GLOBAL, which continues through October 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. TXOne Networks in Hall 24, Booth H24-D60, is spotlighting its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for lifecycle protection of assets and safeguarding of critical infrastructure.

"Technological innovation is reshaping the world in every respect, and certainly critical infrastructure and manufacturing services are no exception," said Dr. Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne Networks. "Organizations must be vigilant, however, that the introduction of new technologies and capabilities does not threaten the reliability, safety and availability of industrial processes and infrastructure. We advocate an operations-focused approach to creating a reliable OT (operational technology) environment that prevents cyber attacks from causing downtime and jeopardizing revenue streams, and we are excited to share our experiences with the massive GITEX GLOBAL audience."

TXOne Networks works with leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. The company's solutions are engineered from the ground up for the unique requirements of OT environments and go beyond the limitations of traditional cyber defense adapted from the information technology (IT) world. TXOne Networks offers both network- and endpoint-based solutions that integrate with the layered arrangements and varied assets common to work sites, providing real-time, defense-in-depth cybersecurity to both mission-critical devices and the OT network. CRN magazine in April 2023 named TXOne Networks among its "10 Coolest IoT Security Companies," and Frost & Sullivan in May 2023 accorded TXOne Networks its 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for OT security. In August 2023, TXOne Networks was also elected as Verified Innovator in the 2023 IT/OT Network Protection Platforms Navigator™ by Westlands Advisory.

TXOne Networks is significantly broadening its presence in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) Region with its visit to GITEX GLOBAL, the 43rd edition of the annual exhibition of innovators in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, sustainable tech and other sectors. GITEX GLOBAL covers 41 halls of exhibition space and consists of 10 co-located shows.

About TXOne Networks

