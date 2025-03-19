TXOne Networks Simplifies OT Security with Major Update to Endpoint Solution , Stellar

New version 3.2 of TXOne Network's Stellar solution helps resource-limited companies

triage security events and make informed decisions.

TAIPEI, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, announced Version 3.2 of its Stellar solution, further enhancing its capabilities from endpoint protection to more comprehensive detection and response in operational technology (OT) environments. Stellar simplifies the journey into threat hunting and detection while overcoming the limitations of traditional IT Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions, which can disrupt OT operations and productivity. Purpose-built for OT environments, Stellar ensures effective security without compromising system stability.

TXOne Stellar solution dashboard Situational Awareness

"We have observed that alert fatigue, which is common to EDR solutions, can be even more severe in OT security, with security teams feeling overwhelmed by warnings due to the lack of contextual information about OT devices," said Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "For example, when automated scripts use outdated login credentials that should have been corrected long ago, EDR solutions may flag them as anomaly events. This is why having contextual awareness of OT devices is crucial. The new Version 3.2 of our Stellar product will enhance visibility into a device's state and make it easier to filter out harmless anomalies, ensuring that security incident investigations become more efficient."

Make informed security choices with Stellar's comprehensive asset context:

Situational Awareness: The TXone Networks Solution provides a centralized place for examining a device's activities while assessing the likelihood of operational disruption through Stellar's behavioral analysis.

Enhanced asset baseline generation: Network behavior is integrated into Stellar machine learning, offering comprehensive asset behavioral data. This will reduce guesswork when security teams investigate anomalies or enforce security.

Impact risk snapshot: A new interface for monitoring potentially compromised assets shows associated activities and event trends to evaluate the damage scope.

Stellar is a specialized endpoint protection solution designed for industrial control systems and other OT devices. It identifies nearly 40,000 OT applications and incorporates TXOne Networks' Cyber-Physical System Detection and Response (CPSDR) technology, which can protect both legacy and modern Windows systems from cyber attacks and unauthorized system modifications.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

