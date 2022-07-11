TWBS signs exclusive partnership with Razer to bring Razer Gold to the European market

Fintech startup selected as sole payment partner for Razer's European E-money program

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TWBS Limited, a European prepaid payments software start-up, today announced a partnership with Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for Gamers, to make Razer Gold widely available for purchase online and in-store throughout Europe soon. Under the terms of the agreement, TWBS will develop, launch, and manage the entire Razer Gold e-Voucher service in the European Economic Area and UK.

Razer Gold is a virtual credit, used to buy games, DLC, online services and In-game items for prominent game publishers and platforms including Tencent, PlayStation, Xbox, Activision-Blizzard, and many others. The European Razer Gold program allows customers to purchase Razer Gold eVouchers online via the Razer website and authorized third party online resellers. This is also the first time that Razer Gold will be available to buy in person, at more than 300,000 physical locations in Europe, including supermarkets, petrol stations and newsagents.

Funanga AG, a Berlin-based prepaid payments specialist, will be TWBS' designated technical partner for in-store cash sales of the Razer Gold eVoucher. Funanga's Point of Sale (POS) partner network includes leading POS providers such as epay across EEA and Payzone in Ireland.

Razer understands the needs of the gaming community and has always been known for innovative services and superior products. It has now worked with TWBS to build a convenient, innovative, and safe payments platform for all gamers. The service was designed to be available wherever gamers play. It is integrated into Razer's whole gaming ecosystem, across multiple platforms, consoles, applications, and streaming channels – as well as available to buy in person for the first time.

Jens Bader, TWBS Co-Founder and ex-CCO at paysafecard, Trust Payments and founder of MuchBetter commented on the news: "Razer is a landmark first deal for TWBS and a signal of intent for this new company. We have created a robust and highly innovative prepaid payment program that works across the EEA's fractured payments market and its myriad payment regulations. The team has developed a bespoke, multi-channel solution which brings online and offline channels together seamlessly. Our holistic solution includes automated onboarding of partners, and covers all the technology, distribution channels and third-party touchpoints involved. This is all managed by TWBS."

"The Razer brand is synonymous with superior gaming products, and is trusted by everyday gamers, streamers and esports professionals alike," said Marco Chillon, Head of Razer Gold EMEA. "We were looking for a payment and technology partner who was able to create a product for us in the same vein, and ticks all the right boxes, to make secure, easy to use and compliant payment solutions for gamers by Razer available across all European markets."

The exact launch date of these Razer Gold services in the European Economic Area and UK will be announced soon.

About TWBS

Founded in 2021, TWBS is a prepaid payments software start-up specialising in bespoke B2B projects at scale.

TWBS operates where e-money, traditional banking and DeFi converge, to bring the benefits of embedded finance to global brands in the automotive, mobility, online entertainment, and online marketplace sectors. TWBS is trusted by its clients to identify shortcomings in existing payment flows, while developing innovative smart payment products and cutting-edge technology solutions to improve them.

The company is privately held and headquartered in Malta.

About Funanga

Berlin-based Fintech platform, Funanga AG, operates CashtoCode, which provides physical in store cash payments and digital eVouchers. Launched in 2016, the platform connects a vast network of online merchants from various industries and payment service providers with over 300,000 retail locations across Europe and international markets. The service enables customers to conveniently pay for their online purchases with cash at their chosen retail location. Funanga manages its vast network of partners to provide secure, convenient, and compliant collection and settlement of cash from customers globally

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

