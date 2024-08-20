TÜV Rheinland Approved for Assessments according to the ESG Standard of the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, DHAKA, Bangladesh and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland is one of the first testing companies to be approved to assess manufacturers and suppliers in the photovoltaic (PV) industry according to the ESG standards of the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI). The Solar Stewardship Initiative is an internal industry initiative with the aim of ensuring sustainability in the photovoltaic supply chain. The ESG Standard developed by the SSI is specifically tailored to the needs of the photovoltaic industry and its customers.

ESG Standard of the Solar Stewardship Initiative

The newly developed ESG Standard considers both international standards and expertise from the PV industry. It assesses a company's performance in the areas of governance, business ethics, the environment and human & labour rights (environmental, social, governance, ESG). Member companies of the SSI are obliged to have two of their sites assessed in accordance with the ESG Standard by an authorised body such as TÜV Rheinland within twelve months.

"The aim of the ESG standard is to contribute to a more responsible, transparent and sustainable solar value chain. We are honored to be recognized as an Assessment Body by the Solar Stewardship Initiative. This partnership aligns with our mission to support sustainable development and innovation in the solar industry. We look forward to contributing our expertise to drive forward the goals of the SSI", says Frank Dorssers, who is responsible for the global Customized Services business at TÜV Rheinland.

To know more, visit: https://rb.gy/or44wt

Safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life: That's what TÜV Rheinland stands for. The company has been active for more than 150 years and is one of the world's leading testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual sales of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the globe, accompany innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In this way, the independent experts ensure trust along global flows of goods and value chains. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482149/TR_Assessments_for_SSI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414723/TUV_company_Logo.jpg