OXFORD, England, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the educational landscape in the United States evolves, with new mandates such as the inclusion of LGBTQ history in school curriculums sparking discussions, many families are exploring alternative educational paths. These alternatives, like full-time homeschooling complemented by elite tutoring, provide a way for families to maintain control over the curriculum, ensuring it aligns with their personal values and beliefs.



Supporting family values through educational alternatives

The introduction of new educational mandates across the US is prompting families to seek alternative educational pathways that offer more control over curriculum content, announced world leader in residential private tutoring, Tutors International.

The diversity of perspectives on education in the US underscores the desire of many parents to instill traditional family values and cultural heritage in their children. This drive is leading some to opt for homeschooling, where the curriculum can be tailored to reflect the family's worldview, prioritizing certain historical perspectives, moral teachings, or cultural narratives.

Full-time homeschooling, especially with the aid of highly experienced tutors, offers unmatched control over a child's education.

This approach not only exceeds academic standards in most instances , but nurtures the beliefs and values that are important to the family. Private tutors who are aligned with a family's educational philosophy provide personalized attention, enhancing academic outcomes and personal growth. The goal is to support holistic development, focusing on both intellect and character.

Finding the right full-time private tutor

When choosing a tutor for homeschooling, it's crucial to choose someone with a strong educational background, a teaching philosophy that matches the family's values, and experience in homeschooling environments.

Navigating the legal and practical aspects of homeschooling is essential, from complying with state laws to creating a structured learning environment that includes a balanced mix of academic and extracurricular activities. These considerations ensure children receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for future challenges while respecting the family's values.

For those considering homeschooling multiple siblings with one tutor, the costs can be comparable to, or even more cost-effective than, sending them all to a top-tier private school, while offering a personalized educational experience that resonates with the family's ethos.

