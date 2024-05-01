Tutors International Comments on When School Isn't the Right Choice for Teen Mental Wellness

OXFORD, England, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Depression among affluent teens is triple the US national average, so when going to school seems an impossible hurdle, or is exacerbating episodes of anxiety, homeschooling with a private tutor can provide the supportive environments students need to get back on track, explains Tutors International, a world-leading provider of residential private tutoring.

One of the main issues students face at school is the overwhelming pressure for academic achievement and social conformity. These can lead to fear and worry, which, in turn, often lead to avoidance behaviours, where students may miss classes or turn down extracurricular activities, further isolating them from their peers and exacerbating their anxiety or depression.

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) runs from 13 to 19 May 2024.

How are schools tackling student mental health?

In the UK and US, particularly, student mental health is given far more attention than a generation ago.

In both the US and the UK, mental health staff are being appointed in schools to lead comprehensive well-being programs, focused on fostering good mental health, identifying and supporting students in need, and collaborating with local mental health services.

But sometimes this isn't enough.

Anxiety among affluent children is up to 30% higher than teens of other socioeconomic backgrounds, and 20% are diagnosed with clinically significant depression, 3x the US national average. Source

Depression and anxiety can affect all areas of a child's life, including sleep, diet, mental and physical health, and self-esteem. Students may be disengaged, struggle to form or maintain relationships with peers and teachers, and lose interest in future planning or activities they previously enjoyed. Importantly, anxiety and depression can impair working memory, making it difficult for students to retain new information or recall previously learned material.

Homeschooling relieves the pressure on students

By providing a safe, controlled environment tailored to a student's emotional and academic needs, homeschooling for a period of time can set a child back on a happier path. The personalised attention from a homeschool tutor allows for a gentler pace of learning and in ways that reduce stress and anxiety about academic performance.

If peer pressure or friendship groups are the cause of the students' problems, removing the social pressures that comes with school can help students focus on learning without the fear of judgement or bullying.

Tutors International Education Manager, Nathaniel Hannan, who was a private tutor with Tutors International for many years, has plenty of experience with teenage mental health issues:

"Several of my students have grappled with mental health challenges, notably depression and anxiety. Homeschooling offers a nurturing environment that bolsters their mental well-being, free from the disruptive influences of bullying and peer issues found in schools. Homeschooling presents the opportunity to de-emphasize social media use and status-seeking that compounds the factors that lead to depression and anxiety problems."

Fostering positive social experiences

It's crucial for homeschooled students to still have opportunities for social interaction to develop and maintain social skills. Engaging in extracurricular activities, community programs, or homeschooling groups can provide these essential social experiences in a more controlled and supportive setting.

CEO and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller:

"If you think about your own social interactions from school time for yourselves, well you may have one or two friends now that you've met at school. Those long-term friends, those strong social interactions in your life probably came from things that you chose to do for yourself: a sport, or musical interest, or a subject you chose at university."

"And so when we homeschool children, where we take them out of school, what we're doing is taking them away from all of the negatives and giving them access to much more of those positive social interactions."

Educators and schools must be prepared to identify and address anxiety and depression among students, and provide the appropriate support. Early intervention can prevent the long-term consequences of untreated mental health issues, highlighting the importance of awareness and proactive measures in both traditional and homeschool settings.

