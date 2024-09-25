Tutors International and Archer Franklin Partner to Deliver World-Class Academic Support and University Preparation for International Students

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, a global leader in bespoke private tutoring, is proud to announce a new partnership with Archer Franklin, a consultancy that specialises in university admissions for expatriate and international students.

This collaboration will provide Archer Franklin's clients with access to world-class private tutors, offering unrivalled academic support, university preparation, and personalised educational experiences.

Archer Franklin

A Synergistic Partnership for Personalised Academic Excellence

Archer Franklin's 'fit-first' philosophy, which emphasises the importance of matching each student with the right educational resources, perfectly complements Tutors International's expertise in full-time, residential private tuition. This partnership enhances Archer Franklin's ability to deliver tailored educational solutions on a global scale, providing students with the best possible guidance as they navigate their academic journeys.

Kate Bock, Founder of Archer Franklin, commented:

"At Archer Franklin, our 'fit first' philosophy is rooted in the belief that every student deserves an educational experience that is uniquely tailored to their individual needs and aspirations.

"Our partnership with Tutors International represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver world-class, personalised education. By combining our expertise in bespoke university admissions consulting with Tutors International's unparalleled global network of private tutors, we are able to extend our reach and provide even more comprehensive support to students and their families.

"Together, we are uniquely positioned to offer transformative educational experiences that not only ensure academic excellence but also nurture the personal growth of each student, no matter where their educational journey takes them."

What Tutors International Offers Archer Franklin's Clients

This partnership is designed to enhance Archer Franklin's comprehensive educational services by providing personalised academic support, including:

University Preparation Tutors : Tutors International are experts in preparing students for the rigours of university life, from exam preparation and entrance tests to developing the skills needed for higher education success. Private tutors can also accompany students to university, offering ongoing academic guidance and support as they transition to new environments.





: Tutors International are experts in preparing students for the rigours of university life, from exam preparation and entrance tests to developing the skills needed for higher education success. Private tutors can also accompany students to university, offering ongoing academic guidance and support as they transition to new environments. Special Educational Needs (SEN) Tutors : Tutors International specialises in sourcing tutors with expertise in supporting students with special educational needs, ensuring that every student can achieve their full potential with the right guidance and care.





: Tutors International specialises in sourcing tutors with expertise in supporting students with special educational needs, ensuring that every student can achieve their full potential with the right guidance and care. Gap Year Tutors : For students embarking on a gap year, Tutors International tutors can create a learning programme that complements their adventures. Whether it's continuing academic studies, learning new languages, or developing skills in a unique environment, private tutors ensure the experience is both enriching and educational.





: For students embarking on a gap year, Tutors International tutors can create a learning programme that complements their adventures. Whether it's continuing academic studies, learning new languages, or developing skills in a unique environment, private tutors ensure the experience is both enriching and educational. Cultural Transition Support: Moving to a new country for university can be daunting. Tutors International provides tutors who can help students adjust to different cultures and educational systems, ensuring a smooth transition into university life.

Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, said:

"Our tutors are the best in the world, chosen for their ability to meet the exact needs of each student. This partnership with Archer Franklin is a perfect fit. We're excited to provide their clients with the same bespoke, world-class educational support that we're known for, whether it's preparing for university, supporting special needs, or offering guidance through gap year adventures."

Enhancing Archer Franklin's 'Fit-First' Approach

Archer Franklin's 'fit-first' philosophy ensures that students are matched with the right university, one that aligns with their academic goals and potential. This philosophy closely mirrors Tutors International's approach of finding the perfect tutor for each client's unique circumstances. Together, the two companies offer families a seamless, personalised education experience that supports students throughout their entire academic journey.

A Partnership That Puts the Student First

This partnership brings together the strengths of both organisations, ensuring that families have access to the highest calibre of educational support. Tutors International's rigorous tutor recruitment process guarantees that each student is paired with the ideal tutor, who will provide bespoke learning and guidance tailored to their specific needs and goals.

Adam Caller concludes:

"By working together, Tutors International and Archer Franklin will ensure that students receive not just a tutor, but a complete academic experience. Whether it's supporting students through a crucial exam year, preparing them for university, or helping them navigate a new cultural environment, we can ensure that every student has the tools they need to thrive."

About Tutors International

Tutors International (www.tutors-international.com) provides world-class private tutoring services, offering highly personalised education solutions for families worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, Tutors International is known for recruiting the finest tutors who offer full-time, one-to-one tuition tailored to each student's needs, whether at home or while travelling.

About Archer Franklin

Archer Franklin (https://www.archerfranklin.com) specialises in university admissions consulting for expatriate and international students. Their 'fit-first' approach ensures that each student finds the right university to match their goals and potential. Archer Franklin provides personalised support at every stage of the educational journey, from school selection to cultural transition.

