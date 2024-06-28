Tutors are not there to spoon-feed students, but to equip them for independent learning, says Tutors International

But true academic success goes beyond just memorising facts and passing exams. Even though schools around the world often use these as benchmarks, teachers would rather use their expertise to engage and inspire their students. When a student truly understands a subject, remembering dates and details comes naturally. Learning independently is a life-long skill.

A study by B.J Zimmerman in 2002 showed that when students have more control over their own learning, they not only understand and remember more but also build skills that are key for success in school and throughout life.

Tutors International CEO and Founder, Adam Caller, explains how a strength-based education helps students to become independent learners:

"Teaching a young person for whom a particular topic might feel irrelevant is like trying to force the same poles of two magnets together – there will be inevitable resistance and no strong connection. It certainly won't stick. A strength-based education, on the other hand, allows subjects and talents to attract each other. The learner and the topic have a strong connection, with neither repelling the other. This completely changes the learning culture for that student. They no longer associate learning with forced teaching from within the four walls of a classroom. Instead, learning becomes a lifelong venture that encourages personal growth, and moves with their minds and aptitudes, as opposed to against them."

Cultivating independent learners

The unique benefit of private tutoring is the ability to create personalised educational programmes for every child, working to their strengths. In their comment, Tutors International show what strategies educators can use to cultivate independent learners .

These strategies create knowledgeable self-directed learners, students who have developed both the focus and critical thinking skills they need to succeed in school and thrive in a world that requires them to continue learning throughout their lives.

Even in short-term placements, a skilled tutor can help develop a student's ability to learn independently - enhancing academic performance and making learning a more enjoyable and self-driven process.

About Tutors International

Tutors International ( www.tutors-international.com ) provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, ensuring students fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Offering international private tuition for children of all ages at different stages in their educational journeys, Tutors International is dedicated to finding the perfect tutor to meet each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Tutors International partners with some of the biggest names in education consultancy, including Quintessentially Education and EducAd, enhancing its ability to provide top-tier educational support.

Media Enquiries

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ-FNcrtHjc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442150/Tutors_International.jpg

Logo -