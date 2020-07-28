Turkish Media Group's Precious Media Assets are Archived and Protected on EonStor GS

TAIPEI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, in cooperation with its partner Bilgipark provided the Turkish media conglomerate Ciner Media Group with reliable PB-level storage solution for backup and archiving of massive and ever-growing media content to ensure service continuity.

Ciner Media Group generates huge amounts of audio-visual data on daily basis. Multiple copies of the generated content ensure that broadcasting service is provided even in disaster circumstances. The media group was looking for a storage solution with enough capacity and expandability capabilities to overcome such issues as insufficient storage capacity of the existing storage and limited rack space in the data center. The crucial requirement was to a deploy redundant data backup solution for business continuity objectives. Thus, a robust and high performance nearline storage system with redundancy and ease of future capacity expansion features was required.

Ciner Media Group purchased high-density 4U 60-bay EonStor GS and JB expansion enclosure, 120 units of 3.5" SAS 12Gb/s enterprise HDD with 12TB capacity each, 2 units of EonStor host board with 2 x 10GbE SFP+ ports, and advanced local replication license. With 1.44PB of raw capacity, the solution fully satisfied the media company's requirements of massive content archive and management. Infortrend's robust hardware RAID assured data protection and integrity, while redundant hardware design with dual controllers ensured continuous service with no SPOF (no Single Point of Failure). Great price/performance ratio, easy management and operation, as well as Bilgipark's onsite technical support were among other key factors to choose the solution.

"Thanks to Infortrend's robust and reliable EonStor GS unified storage system, now we have high performance and capacity in a smaller rack space," said Cem GUMRUKCU, Broadcasting Systems Manager, Ciner Media Group.

Learn more about EonStor GS unified storage and JB expansion enclosures

Learn more about the Turkish Media Group success story

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Related Links

http://www.infortrend.com



SOURCE Infortrend Technology, Inc.