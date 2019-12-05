Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Comprehensive Report 2028 | Key Players: CREC, CRCHI, NHI & Robbins: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A tunnel boring machine (TBM), also termed as a "Mole", is used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variation of rock and soil layers. They could be used for micro tunneling. Tunnel boring machines are used for special-purpose machines, mainly used in building tunnels for railways, roads, and pipelines.

The factors that propel the growth of the TBM market include increasing demand, growing urbanization, technological advancement, increase in expenditure on railway and road infrastructure, rising construction activities and they are used as a substitute to be drilling and blasting (D&B) procedures.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including difficult to transport and high cost. TBM market could be explored by type, application, sale channel and geography. Tunnel boring machine (TBM) market by type could span Soft Ground TBMs and Hard Rock TBMs.

The key applications that could be explored in the market include Municipal Engineering, Railway and Highway, City Rail System, and Others. The "Railway and Highway" segment led the market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of market includes growing demand and increasing government funds.

Tunnel boring machine (TBM) market may be explored by sale channel as Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. TBM market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period.

The factors that could be attributed to the growth include development of technology and industry, rising demand, increasing government spending on infrastructure and rapid rail and road network development in the region. Asia-Pacific is followed by North American and European region owing to increasing expenditure on roads in the region.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) market comprise CRCHI, Herrenknecht, CRTG, LNSS, Tianhe, Mitsubishi, Komatsu, Kawasaki, NHI, Terratec, IHI, Tianye Tolian, SELI, Xugong Kaigong, Hitachi Zosen, JIMT, and STEC. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market was valued at $3779 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $5480 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) including:

Herrenknecht



CREC



CRCHI



Robbins



Tianhe



Wirth



Komatsu



Mitsubishi



NHI



Kawasaki



Ishikawajima-Harima



Terratec



SELI



Tianye Tolian



Hitachi Zosen Corporation



Xugong Kaigong

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soft Ground TBMs



Hard Rock TBMs

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Railway and Highway



Municipal Engineering



City Rail System

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales



Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including :

: North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

