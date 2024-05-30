Tune Talk announces partnership with XIUS to transform its Core Network as part of its Cloud First Strategy

TELANGANA, India and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune Talk, Asia's fastest-growing Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is pleased to announce its partnership with XIUS and move its complete core network services to AWS, transforming Tune Talk's mobile services and to reimagine its end customer experience. Tune Talk aims to disrupt the Malaysian telco market by introducing rapid Product creation, scalability and AI driven Operations as part of its Cloud-First Strategy.

Global telcos are rapidly adapting strategies that power its subscriber experience and service Innovation. With an aim to offer a superlative experience to its subscribers, Tune Talk has launched its cloud-first initiative, moving its entire mobile core to AWS, thus gaining unmatched agility and rapid scalability. As part of this initiative, XIUS will deploy its cloud native XIUS Mobile Services Platform (XIUS MSP) on AWS and enable Tune Talk in transforming its mobile core.

"XIUS has been instrumental in the success of Tune Talk in its 15 years of operations, providing Telecom network elements that powered Tune Talk's growth. From the first call in August 2009 to today, XIUS has been our trusted partner in our growth story. We are excited to extend our partnership with XIUS embracing its 5G Ready cloud-native XIUS Mobile Services Platform (XIUS MSP). We are poised to disrupt Malaysian telco services with this future ready platform" Dajmarehan Zolkipli, Interim CEO and CFO of Tune Talk.

G.V. Kumar, XIUS Founder & CEO echoed Dajmarehan's sentiments, stating "Tune Talk is a valued and long cherished customer for XIUS. Offering superlative service experience, unmatched agility, Service Innovation and customer delight have been the hallmark of Tune Talk since its inception. Now, Tune Talk is taking their next big leap towards their network transformation and we are delighted to be part of this journey with Tune Talk".

Dajmarehan Zolkipli further elaborated on Tune Talk's strategic objectives: "As a digital lifestyle telecommunication company, we aim to offer mobile services at great value, capturing consumers' imagination with innovative products and providing unique lifestyle services on 5G. Our partnership with XIUS and migration to AWS open up new opportunities for distribution channels and product accessibility."

XIUS with its technology solutions is supporting leading Mobile Carriers and MVNO's like Tune Talk to transform to future-ready platforms and solutions to enhance their revenues and offer superior customer experience to its subscribers. XIUS is a global telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist offering its 3G/4G/5G Core, IMS Core and our boutique suite of Digital BSS offerings to telecom operators. XIUS has made significant in-roads in the African markets especially in Nigeria and South Africa to enable the MVNO ecosystem. Having conducted workshops with various prospective MVNOs to enable their business and Core network technology path, XIUS is poised to launch multiple MVNO in the Market in Q3 2024.

About Tune Talk

Tune Talk is the fastest-growing Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Asia. Since our launch in 2009, we have remained committed to our mission of providing super low rates and exciting incentives to the market. As a digital lifestyle telecommunication company, our service offerings include unlimited calls, SMS, and high-speed internet packages that cater to the demands for a simple, value-for-money product with easy accessibility and a wide distribution reach. Primarily owned by Tune Group and CelcomDigi, we leverage strong group synergies and robust network infrastructure for steadfast connectivity. Constantly innovating, we strive to be digitally disruptive in the market to deliver the best telecommunication solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

For more information, please visit www.tunetalk.com.

About XIUS:

XIUS is a telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 23 years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments in 5 continents, having filed over 120 patent applications, with 35 being awarded till date.

Contact: contactus@xius.com