Tune in to Kalkine TV's new live show 'Crypto Buzz' every Tuesday

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new digital currencies join the crypto race every day, it's become imperative to track the landscape comprehensively from the news perspective. Kalkine TV is pleased to launch its brand-new live show 'Crypto Buzz' to demystify the space for investors, apart from keeping them abreast of the latest developments and news. The show is aired every Tuesday.

Cryptocurrencies have hogged the headlines this year, as top business leaders increasingly take interest in the area. Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet sent Bitcoin in a rally, just a couple of months after a Musk tweet threatened to break the back of the world's largest cryptocurrency. The billionaire even caused a rally in lesser-known Dogecoin with his tweets earlier.

But it's not just the big players like Bitcoin and Ethereum that are making news. A range of newer cryptos have hit the market such as Cardano, Safemoon and Solana. Digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now disrupting the space, while crypto stocks and crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are fast emerging as investing options.

'Crypto Buzz' aims to cover the latest updates and developments about all this and more.

Kalkine Media's 'Crypto Buzz' gives insights on whether cryptos are meant for retail investors, how volatile and risky they are and whether there is an investment case for these assets. The show will give the buzzing developments in the crypto space from the past week, complete with valuable insights, besides current updates.

Kalkine TV is a financial and stock market live streaming network launched by Australia's renowned media platform, Kalkine Media. It covers breaking stories and trending news across diverse sectors, from equity and commodity markets to travel and lifestyle spaces. It also does exclusive in-depth interviews with sector specialists on trending themes.

Kalkine Media is an emerging Media House and Investor Relations Group that operates across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and the US.

