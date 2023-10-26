Tubeless Tires Market Revenue to Cross USD 153.6 billion by 2031, Garnering 4.4% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Tubeless tires in the automotive industry reduce the risk of sudden blowouts, as they are less prone to punctures and maintain tire pressure more consistently

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tubeless tires market was estimated to have acquired US$ 103.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 153.6 billion.

The tubeless tires market is experiencing a transformation, with innovative opportunities that have remained largely under the radar. A prominent opportunity is the integration of advanced sensor technology. These smart tire systems are designed to provide real-time data on tire pressure, temperature, and tread wear.

Not only do they enhance safety by preventing blowouts and improving fuel efficiency, but they also enable predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and maintenance costs for vehicle fleets. The market is witnessing a surge in eco-friendly, sustainable tire solutions. Companies are exploring new materials and manufacturing techniques to reduce tire waste and enhance recyclability. These green initiatives align with the growing demand for environmentally responsible products and have the potential to carve out a niche within the tubeless tire sector.

The tubeless tires market is seeing increased interest from the agriculture and construction industries. Tubeless tires are well-suited for heavy-duty equipment, providing superior performance, reduced maintenance, and improved traction. This opens up a promising avenue for growth as these sectors seek more durable and efficient tire solutions.

Tubeless Tires Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2022 Size in 2022 US$ 103.8 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 153.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.4 % No. of Pages 205 Pages Segments covered Tire Type, Rim Size, Vehicle Type, End-use Industry, Sales Channel

Key Findings of the Market Report

Radial tubeless tires dominate the tubeless tires market due to their superior performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency compared to bias tubeless tires.

The dominating rim size in the tubeless tires market is the 15-17 inches category, striking a balance between versatility and performance.

Passenger Vehicles, especially SUVs, dominate the tubeless tires market due to their popularity and widespread usage in various terrains.

Market Trends for Tubeless Tires

Tubeless tires are increasingly sought after for their sustainable and recyclable materials, aligning with eco-conscious consumer preferences.

The market witnesses a surge in smart tire systems, offering real-time data on pressure, temperature, and tread wear, enhancing safety and maintenance.

Tubeless tires find rising utility in heavy-duty vehicles, off-road equipment, and commercial fleets, driving market growth.

Radial tubeless tires dominate the market due to their superior performance, comfort, and fuel efficiency, outpacing bias tubeless tires.

Consumer demands for tire customization and high-performance options are spurring innovation in the tubeless tire sector, leading to niche opportunities.

Global Market for Tubeless Tires: Regional Outlook

In North America , a strong focus on eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vehicles have driven the adoption of tubeless tires. The region's advanced infrastructure also supports their growing use in commercial fleets.

, a strong focus on eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vehicles have driven the adoption of tubeless tires. The region's advanced infrastructure also supports their growing use in commercial fleets. In Europe , where sustainability is a top priority, tubeless tires have gained substantial traction. The European market showcases a preference for high-performance radial tubeless tires, reflecting the region's affinity for luxury and sports vehicles.

, where sustainability is a top priority, tubeless tires have gained substantial traction. The European market showcases a preference for high-performance radial tubeless tires, reflecting the region's affinity for luxury and sports vehicles. In Asia Pacific , the market is thriving due to a booming automotive industry and the vast adoption of two and three-wheelers. Low production costs and the growing middle-class population further bolster the tubeless tire market, making it a focal point for manufacturers and investors.

Global Tubeless Tires Market: Key Players

The global tubeless tires market presents a dynamic competitive landscape marked by key industry players and regional manufacturers. Established tire giants like Michelin, Bridgestone, and Goodyear maintain their dominance with extensive product portfolios and a global presence.

There is significant competition from emerging players specializing in niche segments, offering innovation and customization. Companies like Pirelli and Continental have a strong foothold in high-performance and premium tire markets.

Regional players in Asia, such as MRF and CEAT, cater to the massive demand for two-wheelers and economy vehicles. This diverse mix of global and regional competitors intensifies market innovation, product development, and cost-effective solutions.

Product Portfolio:

Apollo Tyres offers a diverse product portfolio, including passenger car tires, commercial vehicle tires, and off-road tires. They focus on high-performance and innovative designs, catering to the global automotive market.

Michelin is renowned for its premium tire range, covering cars, trucks, agriculture, and aviation. Their product portfolio emphasizes cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions, ensuring safety and performance across various sectors.

Trelleborg AB specializes in engineered polymer solutions, providing a broad range of tires for agriculture, forestry, construction, and industrial applications. Their products prioritize durability, traction, and operational efficiency.

Global Tubeless Tires Market Segmentation

Tire Type

Radial Tubeless Tires

Bias Tubeless Tires

Rim Size

Below 15 Inches

15-17 Inches

18-20 Inches

Above 20 Inches

Vehicle Type

Two / Three Wheelers

Passenger Vehicles Hatchbacks Sedans SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-road Vehicles

End-use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

