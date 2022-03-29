Trustpac enhances analysts team, now comprised of over 70 expert analysts

TALLINN, Estonia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's well understood that global warming, the invasion into Ukraine, and the western sanctions over Russia, China, and Iran create an economically volatile world. These kinds of unstable times require better understanding and capacity for analyzing the current drastic changes in the markets. Trustpac has targeted this issue in the last few years. Recently, they have decided to enhance their analyst team - which nowadays is comprised of over 70 expert analysts.

"Today, the markets, especially the commodities market, are so frail. That's why we've decided to thicken the lines of the analyst team on our platform," said Ema Overland, Trustpac's Spokesperson. "We've not only hired more analysts, but also raised the recruiting bar, making sure we hire only the best people we can find. As a result, we got the best analyst team we could wish for."

Navigating troubled waters

As far as the professional analyst team of Trustpac can predict, the future investment world holds both great opportunities, but also dangers. It's not a secret that most people who invest using brokerage platforms are not masters in the world of investments. For this reason, it's essential that the staff of an investment platform would be professional and have a sufficient number of experts in order to be able to help all customers. This is especially important regarding the analyst team, due to the fact that they are the ones who actually know how to navigate the troubled waters of the global economy.

"Even though our renewed and superb analyst team is at the forefront of Trustpac , it's only one aspect of the end-to-end solution we offer our clients," added Overland. "Trustpac has a robust and fast platform, not to mention the uncompromising security technology, kind customer care service, and top-tier trading tools available for its clients."

