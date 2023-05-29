Trusted AI with OriginTrail: Join the fight against misinformation and participate in 1 million TRAC grants launched by Trace Labs.

LONDON, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginTrail's trusted knowledge foundation was launched in 2018 to improve trust and transparency in global supply chains. Similarly, OriginTrail's new knowledge-based AI framework now aims to instill trust in AI solutions. Trace Labs - OriginTrail core developers are announcing a 1.000.000 TRAC token grant program for contributors to help advance ChatDKG - the open source framework for trusted AI to help fight misinformation.

AI Challenges: Navigating the Pitfalls to Unlock its Potential

According to Goldman Sachs Chief Information Officer, Marco Argenti, "the impact of advances in generative artificial intelligence on society could be comparable to the printing press" and with over 91% of top businesses currently investing in AI (NewVantage, 2022), those opportunities might be seized at a very rapid pace. However, with the internet already flooded with misinformation, AI is likely to amplify the problem.

One of the major challenges with generative AI models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, is the occurrence of hallucinations or errors in AI-generated outputs. These errors could lead to incorrect decisions and actions, which could have severe consequences for individuals and society. Ensuring information provenance in AI systems is also essential, as without it, bias, misinformation, and propaganda may arise.

Furthermore, it is essential to address the implementation of proper data governance approaches. In fact, some AI solutions have already been banned in the EU due to data governance issues (e.g., Italy's ban on ChatGPT). This highlights the urgent need for precise data access management and equitable business models based on data ownership to ensure sustainable AI solutions.

Finally, AI's value is currently being held back by the difficulty of finding and accessing data and knowledge that is locked in legacy systems and not being used as a contributing corpus of knowledge for AI-based solutions. Addressing these challenges will ensure the safe and effective implementation of AI and its benefits to society.

Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) - trusted knowledge foundation

OriginTrail leads the development for decentralization of knowledge by enabling its discoverability, verifiability and information provenance. Its core technology, the Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG), has already proven valuable by facilitating trusted knowledge sharing in international trade for companies like Walmart and Home Depot, ensuring safety of rail travel in Switzerland and increasing transparency of healthcare supply chains for donated medicine.

The DKG is an open source network that brings together two technologies - blockchains and knowledge graphs. It creates a trusted knowledge foundation which is particularly useful for AI solutions as it makes it easy to search the DKG for the right knowledge, verify its provenance and interact with it.

ChatDKG - an open framework for trusted AI based on OriginTrail DKG

To accelerate the use of OriginTrail's DKG with AI solutions, OriginTrail introduces ChatDKG - a framework for efficiently searching, accessing and utilizing trusted knowledge with AI tools. The ChatDKG framework is designed as an open community project exploring its diverse possible applications.

Supporting this effort, Trace Labs, the core developers of OriginTrail, are making a 1.000.000 TRAC grant pool available for contributors creating components connecting OriginTrail DKG with existing AI tools.

More about OriginTrail

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to making the global economy work sustainably by organizing trusted AI-grade knowledge assets. It leverages the open source Decentralized Knowledge Graph that connects the physical world (art, healthcare, fashion, education, supply chains, …) and the digital world (blockchain, smart contracts, Metaverse & NFTs, …) in a single connected reality driving transparency and trust.

Advanced knowledge graph technology currently powers trillion-dollar companies like Google and Facebook. By reshaping it for Web3, the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph provides a crucial fabric to link, verify, and value data on both physical and digital assets.

More about Trace Labs

Trace Labs is the core developer of OriginTrail-the open source Decentralized Knowledge Graph. Based on blockchain, OriginTrail connects the physical world and the digital world in a single connected reality by making all different knowledge assets discoverable, verifiable and valuable. Trace Labs' technology is being used by global enterprises (e.g. over 40% of US imports including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot are exchanging security audits with OriginTrail DKG) in multiple industries, such as pharmaceutical industry, international trade, decentralized applications and more.

