Trust Payments Ltd announces acquisition of customer engagement and mobile loyalty platform Mobilize Systems

Mobilize provides seamless, data-rich services to merchants looking to capture and expand customer engagement and loyalty programmes, primarily in the mobile space. The acquisition will enable Trust Payments to combine behavioral analytics with transactional data to offer enhanced product journeys for customers, improved payment options, and better insight for businesses.

Daniel Holden, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Payments said: "Trust Payments' vision is to help businesses optimise their sales and customer experience. To do this, merchants need real-time transactional data analysis combined with proper insight and help with understanding how customers engage and pay for products and services. That means a single source of truth, and simplified data visualisation."

"The acquisition of Mobilize means Trust Payments can gain a 360-degree picture of customer interaction on our platform, leading to much deeper insights for our merchants. The acquisition fast tracks our product strategy and allows us to differentiate our overall product offering by providing the building blocks we'll need for a unique and competitive product portfolio including options such as an integrated SmartPOS and loyalty solution."

With a 15-year history, Mobilize supports millions of retail and hospitality cards in the UK and has developed a range of native app solutions.

An app built by Mobilize was recently nominated by Drapers Digital for Best App 2020.

About Trust Payments Group

Trust Payments is a global unified payments group for global pay-in, pay-out and customer journey technologies. Our mission is to help businesses to optimise their sales and customer experience through facilitating speedy and seamless payments. Our single sign-on technology platform can process payments with over 50 global acquiring banks, including our own EU-licenced institution, acquiring.com.

Our community benefits from our 20+ years of payments experience and unrivalled customer focus. Our trusted and robust technology solutions deliver 1.6 bn transactions annually for 7,000 active clients across eCommerce, mobile and Point of Sale (POS) and in 14 like-for-like settlement currencies. We also operate in the US with money transmission services and gaming vendor licences in key regulated markets. Visit us at www.trustpayments.com and www.acquiring.com.

