Trust Payments announces the appointment of O.B. Rawls IV as a member of its US Advisory Board

A former CEO of Global Payment Processing for Paysafe, Rawls is an accomplished senior-level executive. Bringing over 30 years of knowledge, including hands-on experience in integrated payments, iGaming, indirect and direct sales, and product commercialisation, he has had monumental success in fintech, payments and banking and serves as an advisor, investor and board member to several private equity firms, fintech ventures and hedge funds.

"It is a pleasure to welcome O.B. Rawls to the Board. His arrival at Trust Payments is an exciting time, and we look forward to leveraging his unparalleled expertise to expand and broaden the business while providing greater value to our customers," said Daniel Holden, CEO at Trust Payments.

"Keeping innovation at our forefront, together with well-placed financial partnerships, will propel the market growth of Trust Payments in the global payments market," Holden adds.

Rawls previously held the CEO position at iPayment, a firm he successfully helped de-leverage and position for subsequent sale to Paysafe in June 2018. First Data (now Fiserv), Hypercom, and Bank of America.

Jonathan O Connor, Trust Payments Group Chief Commercial Officer and US CEO, added: "O.B. Rawls' industry experience and brand will help Trust Payments drive our go to market strategy for our new disruptive eCommerce product portfolio with a focus around the ISO market. In addition, Trust Payments plans to open up a bridge to Europe for US ISO and transfer vertical intelligence to assist with EU market entry and ISO portfolio merchant demand and localised needs."

"I look forward to supporting Trust Payments' growth over the coming years. I was impressed by their expertise in innovative payments methods like cryptocurrencies and their prowess in frictionless payments. I am excited to see what they bring next to the payments industry," added O.B. Rawls.

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, providing on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™.

Focusing on the SME sector in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Trust Payments holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, licenced by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licences in 7 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

Find out more at trustpayments.com



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735554/OBR_IV.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503077/TRUST_Payments_Black_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trust Payments