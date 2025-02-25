Truesense Secures Strategic Investment from The Hashgraph Group to Advance Blockchain and AI-Driven UWB Technology

MONZA, Italy, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truesense , a European leader in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, AI-driven platforms, and smart nodes, is proud to announce the successful closure of its first seed investment round with Magic Spectrum and The Hashgraph Group (THG). This strategic investment will reinforce Truesense's growth plans in software, AI, blockchain, and platform solutions, enabling cutting-edge UWB applications across multiple industries leveraging Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Pioneering AI-Enabled UWB Solutions

Truesense develops advanced smart UWB nodes for ranging, radar, and a variety of applications, including secure access control, real-time location services, health monitoring, and smart tracking. By integrating AI-driven software with robust hardware solutions, Truesense enhances these capabilities, delivering precise, efficient, and intelligent UWB communications across industries such as mobility, logistics, security, healthcare, and smart environments.

Converging Blockchain and UWB Technology

The integration and convergence of blockchain with UWB technology represents a revolutionary step towards providing secure and traceable node-to-node communications. The Hashgraph Group, with its Hedera-powered DLT platform and Hedera-certified engineering team, provide the ideal distributed framework and Web3 expertise to enhance the UWB capabilities of Truesense and enable multiple industry use cases, as an example:

Secure transactions for physical access control (e.g., offices, venues, transport hubs)

Local mobility solutions, such as automated ticketing and car-sharing authentication

Seamless interaction for pay-content services, including digital entertainment and media

Real-time and immutable asset tracking solutions and smart contract-based automation

Speaking on the investment partnership Armando Caltabiano, CEO of Truesense, said, "This new investment further strengthens our market position and underscores the trust in our solutions for secure, real-time wireless interactions. Partnering with The Hashgraph Group and leveraging their advanced Hedera technology will enable us to push the boundaries of UWB applications, delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that redefine the way devices communicate, transact, and interact in an increasingly connected world while ensuring compliance, security, and legal traceability of digital transactions."

The Hashgraph Group and Truesense are already collaborating and developing a new generation of UWB-powered TV and Mobile device interactivity that, in combination with Hedera's distributed ledger technology, will unleash new Web3-enabled consumer loyalty and engagement solutions that directly interact with digital media content. Through an initiative (Symera), the integration and convergence of UWB technology and DLT to create a suite of gamification and loyalty programs, will improve consumer engagement mechanisms and supercharge value creation for many direct to consumer (D2C) enterprises, while leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioural science.

Stefan Deiss, CEO of The Hashgraph Group, said "The increasing global adoption of Hedera's distributed ledger technology and convergence of ultra-wideband technology is enabling an ever-growing number of enterprises in the Media, Sports, and Telco sectors to generate new revenue streams through Web3-centric loyalty programs, peer-to-peer consumer interaction, gamification, and micro-transactions. This strategic investment in Truesense marks a pivotal step in fostering innovation in UWB tech with a company that shares our vision of empowering users with tokenized digital content, gamification models, and monetisation opportunities that foster brand loyalty."

About Truesense:

Based in Milan, Italy, Truesense specializes in AI-driven UWB solutions, providing ranging, radar, and smart node applications for industries such as IoT, security, automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation. Truesense combines cutting-edge software, AI algorithms, and platform solutions to deliver real-time, intelligent wireless communication systems.

For more information, visit: https://www.truesense.it

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group is a Swiss-based international business, venture capital, and technology company that operates exclusively within the Hedera ecosystem, and is focused on empowering entrepreneurs, enterprises, and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy through strategic investments, technology convergence, and venture-building programs globally.