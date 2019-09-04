TrueProfile.io Raises the Standard of Global Hiring Once Again With Expansion into Identity Verification

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueProfile.io, the global leader for the verification of professional documents, has announced their expansion into identity verification with the launch of a new service powered by IDnow AutoIdent. The new identity verification, TrueIdentity, addresses the needs of employers globally who want to add an extra layer of security to their hiring processes by verifying both the identity and the credentials of potential candidates.

TrueIdentity utilizes IDnow AutoIdent's cutting-edge facial recognition and AI technology to carry out the identity verification. The process is simple and delivers instant results; a TrueProfile.io member simply needs to open the IDnow AutoIdent app on their mobile device, follow the on-screen instructions to verify their identity document (such as a passport or ID card) and scan their facial profile at different angles.

TrueProfile.io's new development sets the standard for global recruitment by empowering employers to make swift, safeguarded hiring decisions while delivering a positive candidate experience. This method of identity verification is also highly utilized within the financial sector, including within a number of renowned banks in the EU to quickly, securely and innovatively onboard their customers while remaining legally compliant.

To align TrueIdentity with TrueProfile.io's industry leading verification services, users will be provided with documentation of their positively verified identity known as an 'Identity TrueProof'. As with TrueProfile.io's other TrueProofs, this result will be securely stored on blockchain so that is forever owned, shareable and accessible by its owner.

René Seifert, Chief Digital Officer at The DataFlow Group states regarding the new partnership:

"We are delighted to extend IDnow AutoIdent's trusted identity verification service to our Business Partners and Members to further encourage an environment where ambitious job seekers can build credibility and employers can make hiring decision they can rely upon. The addition of the new Identity TrueProof strengthens our commitment towards future-proofing our verifications and enabling our members to utilise their verified documents throughout their professional lives, building trust and integrity wherever their careers may take them."

Of the new cooperation, Felix Haas, Executive Chairman of IDnow says:

"We are delighted to support our client TrueProfile.io in their verification endeavours. The addition of IDnow AutoIdent to their service offering addresses the needs of businesses and individuals alike who can now benefit from accessing document and identity verification from one place. This supports both IDnow and TrueProfile.io's shared commitment towards security and the prevention of fraud to help create a secure, trusting business environments."

The addition of identity verification to TrueProfile.io's offering is part of the innovative company's commitment towards helping to reduce employment fraud on a global scale; TrueProfile.io is part of the DataFlow Group which has been supporting authorities, governments and regulators with primary source verification (PSV), background checks and immigration compliance solutions since 2006.

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by The DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. By being built upon blockchain, TrueProfile.io's aim is to provide these services in a modern environment which ultimately provides applicants with a portable, digital, professional portfolio while providing employers with the verified information they need to make the best hiring decisions.

For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io/

About IDnow

IDnow is one of Europe's leading providers of video identification and eSigning in Europe. Their solution ensures legal security throughout Europe. Further, IDnow has been granted a patent by the European Patent Office relating to the identification process in 2016.

For more information visit: https://www.idnow.io

